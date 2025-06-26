Chairman: Center Party not interested in coalition with Reform before elections

According to Center Party chair Mihhail Kõlvart, the Center Party is prepared to cooperate across party lines in the Tallinn City Council through an agreement among all factions until the next elections. However, he said the party is not interested in forming a coalition with the Reform Party before the October elections.

"This is certainly no news to us — that the coalition is dysfunctional — because it has been dysfunctional from the very beginning. What we're seeing now is simply a deepening crisis, while the parties are focused on their election campaigns," Kõlvart said.

Asked whether the Center Party is willing to form a coalition with the Reform Party, Kõlvart replied that only the voters can determine what happens after the elections, and that it cannot be predicted in advance.

"Whether we'll see the same coalition with several parties — which I believe is still a desired outcome — or a coalition that includes the Center Party, we simply don't know at this point. As for the current situation, I think it's getting worse by the day. And if there were a way to prevent it and the Center Party could help, then of course we can't just sit back and watch it fall apart," he said.

"We are definitely not interested in any kind of coalition. But if an agreement were possible — ideally one involving all factions in the council — so that the city could function normally until the elections, then we would certainly be ready to support such an agreement. But how this current crisis will end, I can't say," Kõlvart added.

If the Reform Party plans to bring a vote of no confidence against Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski, the Center Party does not intend to support it, as we have already submitted our own no-confidence motion.

"But whether the Reform Party's intention is genuine or just an election stunt — we'll find out on July 21, when the session takes place and our no-confidence motion goes to a vote," the Center Party chair said.

--

