Reform Party taps businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa as candidate for Tallinn mayor

Urmas Sõõrumaa, the Reform Party's new candidate for mayor of Tallinn. June 27, 2025.
On Friday, the leadership of the Reform Party's Tallinn chapter nominated businessman Urmas Sõõrumaa as its candidate for mayor of Tallinn. The coalition Reform Party no longer supports Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) remaining in office.

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Pärtel-Peeter Pere, who chairs Reform's Tallinn chapter, said he had been discussing the matter with Sõõrumaa for several months and formally proposed his nomination a few days ago.

According to Pere, the goal now is to work with Sõõrumaa to resolve the leadership crisis in the capital and forge a public consensus, starting with the parties in Tallinn's ruling coalition — where Reform is joined by Eesti 200, Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE).

"So that Urmas, as our mayoral candidate, would listen to them and try to find common ground, so that we can eliminate kindergarten fees and end the leadership crisis," Pere said.

"So that we can reach an agreement within this same coalition and move forward together," he continued. "We're not leaving this coalition at this point — we want Urmas to find that common ground."

The chapter chair explained that while Sõõrumaa is Reform's current mayoral candidate, it remains unclear who the party will run as its mayoral candidate in the local elections this fall.

Sõõrumaa said that he has initially been given a little over three months in the role of mayor.

"It's also a question of what can be done in those three months," he noted. "I live my life so that everything I do each day will still be worth looking at ten years from now. And even within three months, I want to accomplish things that will still work years later."

The businessman admitted that the current situation isn't easy. "I intend to speak with the leading members of the coalition," he said. "I would've liked a little more time, but considering the mudslinging going on in the media between sides — the sooner it ends, the better."

Urmas Sõõrumaa (left) and Tallinn Deputy Mayor and Reform Tallinn chapter chair Pärtel-Peeter Pere (right). June 27, 2025. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

Sõõrumaa described his vision of city leadership as less politicized within the city government, with political debates shifting more to Tallinn City Council and its committees.  

He confirmed that if elected mayor of Tallinn, he will step down from all executive roles at his businesses.

As for the upcoming local elections this fall, he noted that it's entirely possible he will run on the Reform Party's ticket.

Estonia's next local government council elections will be held on October 19.

Ossinovski: This is a smokescreen for Kõlvart

In a written statement Thursday responding to Reform's formal announcement earlier that day that it no longer supported Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) as mayor, Ossinovski accused the Reform Party of planning to break up the current city government and bring the Center Party, led by Mihhail Kõlvart, back into power in Tallinn.

He said Reform's earlier emphasis on the importance of children was merely a smokescreen to prepare both the party and the public for Kõlvart's return, and that Reform and Center would likely nominate someone "acceptable to both sides" as mayor in Kõlvart's place.

Responding to the incumbent mayor, Kõlvart said Friday that there was no need to use him to scare people.

"Despite the fact that the Center Party is the most popular political party in Tallinn and ranks second nationwide, I have no intention of taking or bargaining for the position of mayor or any other political post in the city administration ahead of the elections," Kõlvart said.

--

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

