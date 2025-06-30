X!

Center head: Party willing to negotiate with Reform

Mihhail Kõlvart (Center).
Mihhail Kõlvart (Center). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Pärtel-Peeter Pere, head of the Reform Party's Tallinn branch, called on his party to cooperate with the Center Party. Center Party chair and former mayor Mihhail Kõlvart told ERR that he is open to negotiations with the Reform Party, but is not interested in forming a coalition.

For now, party members will not be joining the Tallinn city government, but the Center Party may support the Reform Party in the city council if it delivers on issues important to the Center Party within three months.

"At this point, we have no interest in having Center Party members join the city government three months before the elections," Kõlvart told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"We have a clear vision of how the city system should function. To realize that vision, we're open to discussing various forms of cooperation — but not only with the Reform Party," he added.

When asked what the core points of that vision are — what could realistically be done in three months — he replied: "In a way, it's a simple concept, but with the current city government, it doesn't seem very feasible. Grass should be mowed, benches should be in the right places and children's playgrounds should be repaired."

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Valner Väino

