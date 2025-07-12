X!

Political observers: Tallinn difficult to govern without the Center Party

Center Party headquarters in Tallinn.
Center Party headquarters in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Political observers say the recent power struggle in Tallinn has underscored how difficult it is to govern the Estonian capital without the Center Party. Of the four parties currently represented on Tallinn City Council, only Eesti 200 has ruled out cooperating with them.

Tallinn is currently ruled by a coalition consisting of the Reform Party, Isamaa, Eesti 200 and the Social Democratic Party (SDE). Political scientist Tõnis Saarts noted that a four-party coalition is hard to manage and unlikely to be repeated after the local elections this fall.

Polls suggest the Center Party is currently favored to win Tallinn, and according to Saarts, the party would likely prefer a more flexible partner after the vote.

"They'll likely prefer a partner who isn't in a very strong position — one that doesn't pose a threat in the next election — because a partner like that would probably have more leverage and greater demands," he explained. "They'll likely choose someone a bit more accommodating."

Isamaa deputy chair Riina Solman didn't rule out future cooperation with the Center Party, but said it would depend on their willingness to align with Isamaa's wishes.

"The Center Party has to give up its antics with the 'Russkiy Mir,'" she said, calling for reforms at the Russian Cultural Center and removal of Russian symbolism from the city. "They need to become a pro-Estonian party."

SDE deputy chair Tanel Kiik said it would be better for the current coalition to remain in power after the election, describing the recent power crisis as election-driven. He ruled out working with Mihhail Kõlvart's Center Party, saying now is not the time to bring it back into power.

"The time will likely come when the Center Party is involved in city governance again, but we don't believe that time should come just yet," Kiik said, emphasizing that the SDE stands for continuing innovative, pro-European and honest city governance.

Before the ruling four-party alliance was formed, Tallinn was governed by a Center-SDE coalition. Center Party chair Mihhail Kõlvart, on his part, has said he's open to working with the Social Democrats, but not with current mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski.

Liberal Citizen Foundation (SALK) chief Tarmo Jüristo said the Center Party's choice of partners also reflects a strategy to become a more serious coalition player at both the city and national levels — meaning in the Riigikogu as well. "And not as a balancing add-on party brought in just to make up the numbers," he added.

Saarts noted that the Center Party appears to have emerged from political isolation, adding that Reform may have to turn to them again, especially if Eesti 200 ends up falling apart after the local elections or right before the next Riigikogu elections.

"The Reform Party would have no choice but to seek support from the Center Party to push through some critical bills," he said.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Aili Vahtla

