First campaign ads appear in Tallinn for Estonia's 2025 local elections

The campaign for this fall's local elections in Estonia is already underway. The first posters advertising political parties and politicians are already visible in the streets of Tallinn.

Parempoolsed, who are contesting local elections for the first time, were among the first to put up their campaign posters in the Estonian capital, and the party's tent campaign has also begun. Party Chair Lavly Perling described it as a pre-campaign to present the party and its views to the public.

"We'll be out in the town, we'll have to be on social media and we'll certainly be out and about with the tents talking directly to our voters," Perling said.

Of the coalition parties in Tallinn City Government, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) are the only ones to have begun their local election campaign, with ads of Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski on display in the capital. Deputy Mayor Madle Lippus (SDE) also said that currently the party is at the pre-campaign stage.

"We will, of course, be getting on with running the city. It's important to complete the reforms that we have started, to make Tallinn more transparent, to have better governance, and then, certainly in the fall, as the local elections get closer, the campaign will kick into a higher gear," Lippus said.

Jüri Ratas, who is running for Tallinn City Council as a candidate for Isamaa, was more active on social media than any other candidate during the European Parliament elections, in which he ultimately won 33,000 voters. In the local elections, however, Ratas says he will not be prioritizing social media as part of his campaign.

"There will be face-to-face meetings with people. These are definitely [about presenting] program statements regarding what Isamaa promises for the next 4 years in Tallinn. Then, of course, there will be social media, but I increasingly believe that meetings with people are more important." Ratas said.

Ratas added that any serious politician will start preparing for the next elections the day after the previous ones are done. Isamaa has yet to announce its candidate for the role of Tallinn mayor, and there has been talk in the media of Ratas as a potential option.

The Center Party began its tent campaign as early as May. Lauri Laats, who is the party's frontrunner in Mustamäe said people are happy to come and up and discuss the issues that matter to them.

"[They are discussing] issues related to livelihood, security issues, and, of course the prices, which are constantly rising and people can't manage. There is less of this at the local municipal level. As far as Tallinn is concerned, they are saying that this nonsense has to stop. This circus has to stop," said Laats.

Estonia's next local elections will be held in October.

Kantar Emor research expert Aivar Voog believes starting the election campaign early could boost party support. This is especially the case for newer parties that voters know little about. If other parties start campaigning later, those that began sooner will stand out. However, the last two weeks of the campaign will be the most important, Voog said.

"The advertising campaign is aimed at voters who are hesitant and have several options. Since their decisions are made at election time, it's very important to have that last week before their choice is made so that you are highly visible. If the voter has two potential alternatives, the one who spends more in the week before the election will most likely be the one they decide on. As the election itself lasts for a week, these last two weeks are really important," said Voog.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!