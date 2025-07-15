X!

Tallinn's Memorial to the Victims of Communism partly-closed for maintenance

Ongoing maintenance work at the Memorial to the Victims of Communism in Tallinn.
The Memorial to the Victims of Communism in Tallinn is now partly closed due to maintenance work.

The RKAS, the state real estate firm, is overseeing the work at the memorial in the Maarjamäe district, with some areas fenced off until the end of this month.
RKAS real estate development director Tarmo Mändmets told ERR: "In the current phase of maintenance and repair work, paint touch-ups will be carried out along the memorial path, in the tunnel and on the south side (totaling an area of around 30 m square meters), and a partial replacement of the heating cable under the path will be performed. This includes demolishing the existing reinforced concrete surface, installing a new heating cable, and restoring the concrete plate. The work requires restricting the construction area and ensuring safety."

As the memorial is located in close proximity to the sea, it is constantly exposed to wind and storms, which results in more frequent maintenance needs, Mändmets added.

Safety fences will only be in place around the specific area where maintenance is being performed. Mändmets asked that the public heed the safety fences and restricted zones.

The work's cost comes to nearly €60,000 plus VAT, payable by the RKAS, with construction firm Visare Ehitus OÜ having been awarded the tender. The contract's terms require the work to be completed within three months of its signing, which took place on April 30, hence the work needs to be finished by July 31.

The memorial was also partly closed last Christmas due to wind damage.
The Memorial to the Victims of Communism was opened in 2018. It is dedicated to all those who suffered during the Soviet occupation of Estonia in 1940-1941 and again from 1944-1991.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

