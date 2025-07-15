Estonia cuts visa rejection appeal time from 30 days to 10

Estonia has reduced the number of days a visa refusal, annulment, or cancellation can be appealed from 30 days to 10. The new rule comes into force on July 18.

According to the new procedure, an appeal must be submitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs within 10 days from the date the decision to refuse, annul, or cancel a visa is communicated.

The appeal will be reviewed, and a decision on the appeal will be made within 30 days from the date the appeal is registered.

If the appeal is rejected, the foreign national has the right to file a complaint with the administrative court against both the initial decision and the decision on the appeal, based on the grounds specified in the Code of Administrative Court Procedure.

The complaint to the administrative court must be filed within 10 days from the date the appeal decision is communicated.

The appeal form for a visa refusal decision and information about the new appeal procedure are available here.

