Two die in Tartu County ATV accident

A man and a small child died after an ATV was found to have driven into a culvert in Peipsiääre municipality, Tartu County on Thursday morning.

Head of Tartu Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) precinct Andrus Reimaa said the authority was notified just before midnight on Wednesday that a 29-year-old man had at around 6 p.m. taken an ATV from his home in Peipsiääre municipality accompanied by his 2-year-old son, and had not returned.

"A PPA patrol responded to the call, communicated with the informant and tried to find the man and child, but was unsuccessful. Since their location could not be determined, we initiated a search operation and also involved a drone unit," Reimaa said.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, the PPA received a report that a passerby in Sipelga village had found an ATV which had driven into a culvert. "The man and the child were seriously injured in the accident and died at the scene," Reimaa added.

The PPA has opened a criminal investigation into the incident.

