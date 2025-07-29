One of Tartu's most photographed landmarks gets a new look

Tartu's former National Geographic yellow frame, which in recent years has been pink to mark the 2024 European Capital of Culture, has changed color once again.

The frame on Tartu Town Hall Square was taken for maintenance at the end of June and was returned to the city center last week.

The beloved landmark has been given a reddish-orange color that fits the visual identity of Tartu city, the city council said.

The colorful frame has stood in Tartu Town Hall Square since 2013.

Originally yellow, it was installed as part of the project "Life on the Border of Two Worlds," which aimed to introduce the sights of South Estonia in cooperation with National Geographic.

Annika Ojasaar, head of tourism in Tartu, said the yellow frames located throughout South Estonia will also undergo changes within a new concept, which includes their renovation, relocation, and repainting.

"This year, South Estonian LEADER action groups with Tartu and other partners, are launching a new cooperation project focused on showcasing South Estonia's cultural heritage and nature, as well as continuing the Tartu 2024 South Estonia community programme. The aim of the project is to encourage collaboration between communities and innovative community-based solutions," Ojasaar said of the new project.

The frame located in Town Hall Square is 3 meters wide and 4.3 meters tall and it can be rotated it in the desired direction.

All the frames located in South Estonia can be found at: https://visitsouthestonia.com/community/

