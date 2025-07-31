X!

Toompea's Toomgild building undergoes renovation

Toom-Kooli 9 building at Tallinn's Toompea is undergoing renovation.
The historic Toomguild building located in Tallinn's Old Town at Toom-Kooli 9 will undergo reconstruction work until next summer. It will house the working and representative premises of the Chancellery of the Riigikogu.

After the guild ceased its activities in 1920, the building housed both apartments and government offices. After World War II, it was home to the Institute of Hydrometeorology, the Gasification Administration, and the Civil Registry Office.

Since 1997, the building complex has been used by the Tallinn City Theatre as a rehearsal and accommodation space. In recent decades, the large hall has been used as a theater venue.

The building is planned to accommodate 40 workstations, two 120-seat halls, and meeting rooms. The state also wishes to partially use the halls for public events such as conferences and theater performances.

"Construction work began in April 2025. Demolition work is underway, work projects are being drafted, and additional heritage protection studies or work needs discovered during demolition are being clarified. The construction must be completed no later than August 2026," RKAS communications manager Annely Jõgeva told ERR.

Toomgildi building. Source: Erik Peinar / Riigikogu

The cost of the construction work is €4.86 million and will be covered by the chancellery.

The authors of the reconstruction project are Kaja Kõiv (Architecture Bureau Kaja Kõiv) and Marje Karu (interior architecture firm Ilus Õhk).

Toom-Kooli 9 consists of two buildings built in different eras, which have been joined together in an L-shape during a later reconstruction.

The building's condition has been affected by several fires in the 20th century and serious structural subsidence.

In the early 21st century, the building had become dangerously unstable and required emergency repairs. Immediately prior to the construction work, the building was not in use.

Editor: Helen Wright

Toompea's Toomgild building undergoes renovation

