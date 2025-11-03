X!

State real estate manager puts Liivalaia courthouse up for sale again

The former courthouse on Liivalaia 24 in Tallinn.
Source: RKAS
State real estate firm RKAS has again listed the former courthouse on Liivalaia tänav in Tallinn after receiving no bids in the first auction.

State real estate manager RKAS has put the former courthouse on Liivalaia tänav in Tallinn back on the market, this time with a starting price of €4.14 million. The auction is open until November 24.

The property includes the former courthouse building and has a total area of 4,433 square meters.

RKAS first listed the courthouse for sale in the summer of 2023 with an initial asking price of €4.5 million, but no bids were submitted. Real estate experts who spoke to ERR at the time cited the high starting price as the main reason for the lack of interest.

Another issue was the absence of a detailed spatial plan. Following the unsuccessful auction, RKAS paused the sale, waiting for the City of Tallinn to adopt a zoning plan for the area.

As of now, the detailed plan has been approved but not yet enacted. The land use designation for the area is still based on the city's general plan from 2001.

The zoning plan would change the land use designation of the courthouse property and establish the right to build a mixed-use commercial and residential building. Planning procedures for the Liivalaia courthouse site have been ongoing since 2016.

Under the proposed plan, one building would be allowed on the plot, with a maximum of 12 above-ground floors.

In May of this year, RKAS told ERR that there was interest in the property and that the company had been in contact with potential buyers.

In addition to the Liivalaia courthouse, RKAS recently listed for sale an office building on Tõnismägi in Tallinn that formerly housed the local office of the Ministry of Education and Research, as well as a building on Maneeži tänav that has served as a location of the National Archives for several decades.

--

Editor: Marko Tooming, Marcus Turovski

