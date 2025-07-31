X!

Toompea's Toom Guild building undergoes renovation

News
Toom-Kooli 9 building at Tallinn's Toompea is undergoing renovation.
Open gallery
7 photos
News

The historic Toom Guild (Toomgildi) building, located in Tallinn's Old Town at Toom-Kooli 9, will undergo reconstruction work until next summer. It will house the working and representative premises of the Chancellery of the Riigikogu.

After the guild ceased its activities in 1920, the building housed both apartments and government offices. After World War II, it was home to the Institute of Hydrometeorology and the Civil Registry Office.

Since 1997, the building complex has been used by the Tallinn City Theater as a rehearsal and accommodation space. In recent decades, the large hall has been used as a theater venue.

The building is planned to accommodate 40 workstations, two 120-seat halls, and meeting rooms. The state also wishes to partially use the halls for public events such as conferences and theater performances.

"Construction work began in April 2025. Demolition work is underway, work projects are being drafted, and additional heritage protection studies or work needs discovered during demolition are being clarified. The construction must be completed no later than August 2026," RKAS communications manager Annely Jõgeva told ERR.

Toomgildi building. Source: Erik Peinar / Riigikogu

The cost of the construction work is €4.86 million and will be covered by the chancellery.

The authors of the reconstruction project are Kaja Kõiv (Architecture Bureau Kaja Kõiv) and Marje Karu (interior architecture firm Ilus Õhk).

Toom-Kooli 9 consists of two buildings built in different eras, which have been joined together in an L-shape during a later reconstruction.

The building's condition has been affected by several fires in the 20th century and serious structural subsidence.

In the early 21st century, the building had become dangerously unstable and required emergency repairs. Immediately prior to the construction work, the building was not in use.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:16

EDF colonel: June deadliest month for civilian casualties in 3 years of war

12:55

Economist predicts price rises will continue

12:23

Construction of complex Rail Baltic railway sections begins in Estonia

11:54

New bill bans license plate recognition cameras for traffic monitoring

11:22

Water-related deaths in Estonia down by one third to July

10:33

Peeter Kaldre: European time and the US turn

09:58

Larger drone systems to start arriving in Estonia 2026-2027

09:37

Flash estimate: July's inflation in Estonia was 5.6 percent

09:25

Estonia welcomes Ukraine's move to restore anti-corruption agencies' independence

08:43

Ott Tänak gets Rally Finland off to strong start with stage win

be prepared!

Most Read articles

31.07

Damage from Russia's GPS jamming amounts to over €500,000, Estonia says

31.07

Gallery: Central Tallinn tramway falling apart

31.07

Prime minister: Prices are high because Estonia has too much retail space

31.07

Prime minister: Estonia has no plans to recognize Palestine

31.07

Two die in Tallinn-Tartu highway accident Thursday morning

29.07

Europe does away with 100 ml liquids limit on flights

28.07

29 people injured in Lux Express bus crash

30.07

Estonian bus operator apologizes after crash leaves 29 people injured

31.07

Discounts shrinking on near-expiry date food at Estonian supermarkets

31.07

Gallery: Õllesummer festival kicks off in Tallinn

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo