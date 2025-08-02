South Estonia looking to attract tourists with regenerative tourism

Several farms in Estonia are adopting regenerative tourism, which contributes to boosting the local community, offering travelers the chance to experience both a trip and participation in local life.

While most tourists come to Estonia in the summer for vacation, the volunteers at berry growers Kingu Farm in Põlva County are having a different kind of travel experience.

During a two-week stay, they pick blueberries, pull up weeds, and carry out other tasks. Accommodation and meals are free, and in their free time, visitors can explore Estonia.

Tauri Plaado, owner of Kingu Marjad, said: "Most of them come from Mexico, China, Japan, and Spain, those four countries. I give them the opportunity to explore Estonia on their own, and we also have great transport links from Tartu to Riga. If they want, I usually go to South Estonia. Last weekend, we went to Suur Munamägi."

Guillaume, a volunteer from Belgium, is traveling this way for the third time, spoke to "Aktuaalne kaamera" about his experience. He said he prefers working with locals as it allows him to get to know people living in smaller villages and learn about their way of life.

"You get to be part of Estonian people's lives and see how people really live—what their country is like and what rural life is like," Guillaume told the show.

Naomi, a volunteer from Mexico, said: "This is my first time volunteering. I like picking berries and working on the farm. It's nice, I enjoy it. For me, it's calming work."

A similar approach is taken at Kiidi Tourism Farm, where the goal is to preserve the views of the Rõuge primeval valley and keep the overgrowth at bay. In addition to working, tourists there must also pay for both lodging and meals.

"This is one way to travel, because let's be honest, the prices aren't hotel prices—they're fairly modest," said farm owner Aigar Piho.

"When it comes to the work, if you see that a task is not working out, there is no point in forcing it, because they are working voluntarily. You have to find something pleasant and suitable for them. That's something I've learned too — that when you yourself or your family members are involved in the work, then it goes more smoothly."

According to the head of the South Estonia tourism cluster, one reason for the global rise of regenerative tourism may be that travel has generally become more expensive.

While this type of tourism is not yet widespread in Estonia, it holds a lot of potential, said Kanni Kallastu, head of the cluster, and they plan to begin developing it.

"It's becoming increasingly popular for people to travel by working in different regions and directly experiencing the local culture. From Estonia's perspective, tourism is moving in the direction where people no longer just watch and listen, but tourists are interested in getting hands-on," she told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

