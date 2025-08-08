Philippe Jourdan: A historic moment for Estonia and the Catholic Church

The beatification of the holy martyr Archbishop Eduard Profittlich, S.J., is a historic moment for Estonia and the Catholic Church, writes Bishop Philippe Jourdan.

"You shall be holy, for I the Lord your God am holy." (Leviticus 19:2)

"[God] chose us in Christ...to be holy." (Ephesians 1:4)

On September 6, a historic event will take place at Tallinn's Freedom Square — Archbishop Eduard Profittlich, S.J., will be beatified. This is not only a major moment for Estonia's Catholics, but for the entire nation. For the first time, someone will be declared Blessed in Estonia who lived, served and suffered right here in our land — in the heart of Estonia.

Archbishop Eduard Profittlich was born in Germany, but committed his life to the Estonian people. He came here in the 1930s, took Estonian citizenship and was appointed apostolic administrator of Estonia, later ordained archbishop. His mission was clear: to strengthen the Catholic community, faithfully serve Christ and proclaim the Gospel to the Estonian people. He lived a modest and faithful life, defined by his strong love for peace and truth.

When the Soviet occupation began in 1940, he did not flee, but remained faithfully with his flock. In 1941, Soviet authorities arrested him, accusing him of being an "agent of the Vatican." He died on February 22, 1942, in Kirov Prison, having borne witness to his faith until the very end. His martyrdom stands as a powerful testament to faith, courage and love — virtues that transcend nationality, language and politics.

Beatification means that the Catholic Church officially recognizes his holiness and calls on the faithful worldwide to honor him and seek his intercession. Yet this moment is also deeply significant for Estonia. Eduard Profittlich was one of us — a citizen, a clergyman, a believer — who lived in the darkest chapter of our history, yet whose life shone as a light.

His beatification is a call to remember the experiences of the past, to honor those who have suffered and to strive for a society founded on freedom, conscience and justice. It reminds us that holiness is not only a matter of great deeds but also of faithfulness in everyday life, even when it demands sacrifice.

Through this recognition, the Catholic Church in Estonia receives renewed encouragement. Archbishop Profittlich is now our intercessor in heaven — an Estonian at heart, a saint in his faith, a martyr in love.

Dear brothers and sisters, let us earnestly pray for the intercession of the soon-to-be Blessed Eduard Proffitlich, that the upcoming beatification may be a wonderful opportunity for many people across Estonia to draw closer to Christ and discover God's will in their lives.

