Pope Leo XIV welcomes Estonian pilgrims in Rome

Pope Leo XIV's address to pilgrims from Estonia on Friday. October 24, 2025.
Pope Leo XIV's address to pilgrims from Estonia on Friday. October 24, 2025. Source: Oksana Melnik
Nearly 200 Estonians on a weeklong pilgrimage got a private audience with Pope Leo XIV on Friday, the highlight of their visit to the Vatican.

The meeting took place in the Clementine Hall of the Apostolic Palace and included only the pilgrims and a few official guests, such as Estonian Ambassador Celia Kuningas.

"Your presence gives me the opportunity to congratulate all of you in person," Pope Leo XIV said, noting the recent elevation of the Catholic Church in Estonia to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tallinn. The milestone came a century after its creation as an Apostolic Administration and "almost 500 years after the disappearance of the ancient See of Tallinn," he added.

The pope also acknowledged non-Catholics in the group, including some who supported the beatification last month in Tallinn of martyred Archbishop Eduard Profittlich, S.J., the first Blessed of the Catholic Church in Estonia.

As a gift, the pilgrims presented the pope with a portrait of Profittlich painted by Estonian artist Aapo Pukk.

After the audience, the group attended Mass at St. Peter's Basilica, celebrated by Bishop Philippe Jourdan of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tallinn.

