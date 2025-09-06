Gallery Beatification mass held in Tallinn for Archbishop Eduard Profittlich

The beatification mass of Archbishop Eduard Profittlich, S.J. (1890–1942) took place in Tallinn's Freedom Square on Saturday, a historic event for Estonia and its Catholic community.

The beatification is the first of its kind in the country and follows its approval by the late Pope Francis in December last year, officially recognizing Archbishop Profittlich as a martyr.

Cardinal Christoph Schönborn of Vienna performed the beatification as the Pope's representative, Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz of Krakow, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, Apostolic Nuncio to the Baltic States, Philippe Jourdan, Bishop of Tallinn, and Stephan Ackermann, Bishop of Trier, all joined him in saying mass, while the choir of the St. Peter and St. Paul Cathedral in Tallinn sung, conducted by Pille Raitmaa and accompanied by Mari Järvi.

On the day the weather turned out warm and sunny in the capital too.

The beatification mass for Archbishop Profittlich takes place in Tallinn's Vabaduse väljak Saturday morning. Source: www.profittlich.eu

Born in Germany, Eduard Profittlich relocated to independent Estonia during the 1930s. He took Estonian citizenship and was appointed apostolic administrator of Estonia, later ordained archbishop.

With the first Soviet occupation in 1940, Archbishop Profittlich remained with his flock, rather than fleeing. The following year, Soviet authorities arrested him, accusing him of being an "agent of the Vatican." He died on February 22, 1942, in Kirov Prison in Russia, having borne witness to his faith until the very end.

Present day head of the Catholic Church in Estonia Bishop Philippe Jourdan said Profittlich's martyrdom stands as a powerful testament to faith, courage and love — virtues that transcend nationality, language and politics.

Foreign minister: Profittlich's tragedy reflects that of our whole nation

The martyrdom of Archbishop Profittlich reflects the suffering of the whole of Estonia during the long Soviet occupation and is also mirrored by today's full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said.

"Today, on the day of archbishop Eduard Profittlich's beatification, we not only commemorate an extraordinary man of unwavering faith, but we also celebrate a unique and deeply meaningful event in Estonian history. This is the first beatification in the history of the Estonian Catholic Church," Tsahkna said via a press release.

"On the night of June 27, 1941, Profittlich was arrested in Tallinn and taken to Kirov Prison, 800 kilometers from Moscow. There, he endured ruthless nightly interrogations, humiliation, and physical and moral torture. He was sentenced to death on charges of 'anti-revolutionary acts', but died on February 22, 1942 as a result of endless torture before his sentence was carried out," the foreign minister continued.

"His tragedy reflects the tragedy of our entire nation. Every Estonian has their own story about deportations. During the Soviet occupation, more than 22,000 Estonians were murdered or died in prisons, labor camps and forced settlements under inhumane conditions. The objective was clear: to erase our independence and break our spirit. But Estonia survived."

"Today, as Russia is committing atrocities during its aggression against Ukraine, including deportations, executions and other acts against humanity and international law, it painfully evokes our own past. History repeats itself. Profittlich's story is a painful and clear reminder that freedom, truth and human dignity are not self-evident – they must be defended everywhere," Tsahkna concluded.

