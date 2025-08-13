Estonia detains Polish man for crossing border on inflatable mattress to allegedly join Russia's war

A criminal investigation has been opened after a Polish man tried to cross Estonia's Narva River on an inflatable mattress to enter Russia and is suspected of wanting to join the Russian Armed Forces to fight against Ukraine.

Estonia's Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) detained the 49-year-old Pole on August 5 at around midnight as the man tried to illegally cross the border on the Narva River to enter Russia.

There are suspicions that he was trying to join the Russian army to fight against Ukraine, the Prosecutor's Office said in a press release issued on Wednesday (August 13).

The man is being held in custody for two months.

A criminal investigation has been launched under the article that covers joining, participating in, or supporting an act of aggression by a foreign state.

Evidence suggests the suspect had traveled from Serbia to Estonia, the Prosecutor's Office said. He then attempted to cross into Russia using an inflatable mattress.

The man was also found to be carrying symbols that support aggression. Under Estonian law, this can include the orange and black Ribbon of Saint George and the Z-symbol, which has become the symbol of support for the Russian forces' participation in the full-scale invasion, but the Prosecutor's Office did not give additional information in its statement.

"Joining the Russian Federation's military poses an indirect threat to the security of both Estonia and all European Union member states," said Gardi Anderson, chief prosecutor at the Viru District Prosecutor's Office.

"Given the man's motivation and the risk that, if released, he might flee or attempt to carry out his plans again, the Prosecutor's Office requested that he be held in custody for two months. The Viru District Court granted this request and placed him in custody on August 6," she added.

Marta Tuul, spokesperson for the Internal Security Service (ISS/KAPO), said: "In Estonian society, joining or participating in acts of aggression is a criminal offense. To deter such crimes, we also hold accountable foreign nationals who attempt to support Russia's military efforts via Estonia."

If you have information about individuals who have gone to or are planning to go to Russia to take part in acts of aggression, the ISS asks you to report it via email at info24@kapo.ee or by calling 612 1455.

--

