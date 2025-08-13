Ireland Music Week places spotlight on Baltics in special focus program

This year's Ireland Music Week (IMW) in Dublin will feature a special Baltic Focus Program. In addition to live performances by mariin k. from Estonia, Plié from Lithuania and Vultura from Latvia, there will also be a panel discussion at the IMW conference to introduce Baltic music markets to a wider audience.

Ireland Music Week (IMW) is a showcase festival and conference held in Dublin, highlighting emerging Irish talent across multiple genres, including indie, rock, pop, folk, hip-hop, and electronic music. IMW offers artists the opportunity to perform in front of influential music industry professionals, including talent scouts, label representatives, and media from both Ireland and abroad.

The Baltic Focus Program takes place on Thursday, October 2.

Representing Estonian music in the program is mariin k., a dream pop and shoegaze ensemble led by Mariin Kallikorm, a guitarist and songwriter from Ida-Viru County who cut her teeth in Tricky's backing band. mariin k.'s debut album "rose skin," which was released this year under the Seksound label, has won the hearts of audiences and critics both at home and abroad with its lush, echo-filled sound.

Latvia will be represented by singer, songwriter and producer Vultura, whose debut solo album "Not Your Typical Fairytale" (2022) blends drum 'n' bass with avant-pop, darkwave and synthpop elements. Lithuanian Plié bring a relentless onslaught to the everyday chaos of the 21st century. The band's hardcore framework is embellished with industrial, electronic, post-rock and avant garde influences, awakening animalistic energy in their hypnotic live performances.

In addition to live performances, there will also be a panel discussion during the IMW conference to introduce the Baltic music market as well as numerous meetings between a delegation of more than 30 members of the Baltic music industry and music professionals from Ireland and the U.K.

"We are very proud to present Baltic talent and music industry professionals at Ireland Music Week, which brings together professionals in our field from around the world," said Ave Sophia Demelemester, CEO of Music Estonia.

"This is one of Europe's most prestigious music conferences and showcase festivals, which has given wings to Irish artists including Fontaines DC and Hozier, among others. Ireland has a unique music and culture industry, which has been developed over a long period of time through support for creative artists and a conscious export strategy. There is a strong Baltic diaspora community there, and we are also united by a similar sense of history and singing traditions. Our region is attracting attention for its development and talent in this field, both in Ireland and in the large music market of its neighbor, the United Kingdom, and we hope to make good use of this momentum through the joint efforts of the three countries in the region," Demelemester added.

More information about Ireland Music Week is available here.

---

