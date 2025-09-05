X!

Court sides with Ukrainian IT specialist in residence permit dispute with PPA

Tallinn Administrative Court.
Tallinn Administrative Court. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Tallinn Administrative Court has ruled unlawful the Police and Border Guard Board's (PPA) decision not to review the residence permit application of an IT specialist from Ukraine.

Lawyers from the Estonian Human Rights Center are representing a Ukrainian citizen in a strategic court case after he applied to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) in 2024 for permanent residence in Estonia. The Tallinn Administrative Court found the PPA's decision not to review his residence permit application unlawful, the center announced.

Taras, a father of three young children, has been living and working in Tallinn with his family since 2021 on a temporary residence permit. Under Ukrainian law, he has been exempt from military service — first because he was a university student and later because he has three underage children.

When the PPA declined to review his residence permit application, citing the lack of a military ID or proof of exemption from compulsory service — documents it said were necessary to confirm that Taras does not pose a threat to Estonia's security or public order — he turned to the Human Rights Center. With the help of the center's lawyers, Nora Kurik and Uljana Ponomarjova, the decision was appealed.

"We chose to take on Taras' case as part of a strategic lawsuit because, unfortunately, his situation is not unique," Kurik said. "Many Ukrainians who have arrived in Estonia are in the same position, with the PPA demanding documents without a justified need — documents they cannot possibly obtain while staying in Estonia."

Decisions of the Tallinn Administrative Court can be appealed to the Tallinn Circuit Court within 30 days. If the PPA does not appeal, the ruling will take effect on September 29.

Taras' struggle with the PPA has also been covered in greater detail by "Pealtnägija."

--

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

