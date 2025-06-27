Ukrainian nurses graduate from Tallinn Health Care College after relocating due to war

Ukrainian nurses Oleksanda Pysarenko and Ljubov Boiko, who graduated from Tallinn Health Care College last week, were unanimous in saying that although the Estonian language is difficult, they knew from the start that they would have to learn it when they moved to Estonia.

Last week, nurses Ukraine, who, having moved to Estonia due to Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and began studying here, received their diplomas from the Tallinn Health Care College. Two of the successful graduates – Oleksanda Pysarenko and Ljubov Boiko – worked as ambulance brigade leaders or "velskers" in Ukraine before the full-scale invasion.

"In Estonia, paramedics usually work in the ambulance, in Ukraine a 'velsker' is a bit more like a nurse and less like a doctor," Boiko explained on ETV show "Vikerhommik."

In total, 22 student nurses began the course with Pysarenko and Boiko, with only seven completing I and receiving diplomas. "Many of them couldn't cope with learning the language, they went back to Ukraine or stayed in the hospital to work as nurses," said Boiko. "Estonian is difficult," Pysarenko said. "But when we were learning and didn't understand something, we were free to ask teachers and fellow students and they helped us."

Boiko decided right away that living in Estonia meant she had to learning the local language. "I couldn't imagine living in the country and not learning Estonian. I want to live a normal life and work in my profession, so I started to learn Estonian. If you live in Estonia, you have to know Estonian," she said.

Boiko works in the emergency department of a children's hospital. "A lot happens there. You have to decide very quickly what to do and how to treat people," she explained.

Pysarenko works in a private clinic for adults with addiction issues. "When I first came to Estonia, I was here to help Ukrainian war refugees with medical examinations. When that ended, the clinic offered me a job and I started working as a nurse's aide. I like to help people," Pysarenko said.

Although they both love living in Estonia, they admitted that it can be difficult to cope financially at times. "We try to save and keep within a budget. I, for example, help my family in Ukraine," said Pysarenko. "It's very difficult to raise a small child," Boiko admitted. "You have to plan your income, your expenses and your options."

Nevertheless, they both see their future in Estonia. "I like Estonia and I like living here. For the time being, the plan is to stay here and not to go to another country, because there are difficulties everywhere and I have already done and achieved a lot in Estonia," said Pysarenko

Boiko, whose husband is fighting on the frontlne in Ukraine, hopes that after the end of the war he will also come to Estonia. "I am thinking about Ukraine, but I have done a lot of work here, I have learned Estonian, my child is settled and goes to school here. I think we will stay here and I hope my husband will come here, too," she said.

