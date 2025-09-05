Foreign minister: Russian strike on Danish demining group violates international law

Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said Russia has no regard for human life or international law after two aid workers were killed in a missile strike in Ukraine.

On Thursday (September 4), the Danish Refugee Council said two of its staff Ukrainian members had been killed and eight others injured in northern Ukraine.

"It is with profound sadness that the Danish Refugee Council confirms that one of our humanitarian demining sites in Ukraine was struck by a missile earlier today," the agency wrote on Facebook.

Chernihiv Oblast borders both Russia and Belarus and was occupied at the start of the war in April 2022. It is still subject to frequent attacks.

Tsahkna said the incident once again shows that Russia has no regard for human life or international law.

"Today's targeted and brutal attack by Russia against Danish Red Cross deminers in Chernihiv is yet another example of Russia's inhumanity and of its disregard for human life. Attacking humanitarian workers is a grave violation of international law," he said in a comment on Thursday evening.

"Throughout the full-scale war, Russia has repeatedly demonstrated that it does not respect international law and that no one is safe on Ukrainian soil – not even those whose job is to save lives. I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims."

Over the past three years, Ukraine has become the most mined country in the world and approximately 30 percent of its territory is mined today.

