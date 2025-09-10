LSM: Estonian citizen detained in Latvia over migrants in Porsche 'wedding' car

Latvian authorities last month detained an Estonian citizen for the alleged trafficking of illegal migrants in a luxury car decorated like a wedding vehicle, LSM reported .

At the end of last month, Latvian State Border Guard Latvian border guards found 14 persons of Asian origin near Robežnieki, in the southeast of the country and close to the Belarusian border, who held no valid travel documents, visas or residence permits.

The individuals said that they had been picked up by vehicle.

However, that vehicle turned out to be a white Porsche Cayenne driving at speed on the nearby V626 road.

The driver ignored police orders to stop, and fled, while the driver of another vehicle, a Volkswagen Touareg, also refused to stop.

Both cars vehicles had been decked out with ribbons and other wedding paraphernalia, LSM reported.

A pursuit followed, involving the State Police and the State Border Guard's Aviation and Special Operations Department.

The Porsche was found abandoned in a field in Robežnieki, the Touareg in nearby Dagda parish.

The Porsche driver was reportedly an Estonian citizen, who Latvian authorities apprehended and detained. Criminal proceedings have been initiated against him.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!