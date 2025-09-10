X!

LSM: Estonian citizen detained in Latvia over migrants in Porsche 'wedding' car

News
Latvian border (photo is illustrative).
Latvian border (photo is illustrative). Source: Helen Wright/ERR News
News

Latvian authorities last month detained an Estonian citizen for the alleged trafficking of illegal migrants in a luxury car decorated like a wedding vehicle, LSM reported.

At the end of last month, Latvian State Border Guard Latvian border guards found 14 persons of Asian origin near Robežnieki, in the southeast of the country and close to the Belarusian border, who held no valid travel documents, visas or residence permits.

The individuals said that they had been picked up by vehicle.

However, that vehicle turned out to be a white Porsche Cayenne driving at speed on the nearby V626 road.

The driver ignored police orders to stop, and fled, while the driver of another vehicle, a Volkswagen Touareg, also refused to stop.

Both cars vehicles had been decked out with ribbons and other wedding paraphernalia, LSM reported.

A pursuit followed, involving the State Police and the State Border Guard's Aviation and Special Operations Department.

The Porsche was found abandoned in a field in Robežnieki, the Touareg in nearby Dagda parish.

The Porsche driver was reportedly an Estonian citizen, who Latvian authorities apprehended and detained. Criminal proceedings have been initiated against him.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:22

Indrek Kiisler: We need new politicians as badly as new teachers or doctors

14:44

Aimar Ventsel: On the fear of veganism

14:01

Madis Mihkels 87th in La Vuelta stage disrupted by pro-Palestine protests

13:27

Russian drones in Polish airspace highlight threat to all of Europe, says Estonian FM Updated

13:15

Estonia's reusable dishes deposit system confusing for customers

12:40

Paper: Wise founders Käärmann and Hinrikus still Estonia's wealthiest people

12:32

FM official: Russia aiming drones at NATO airspace would be a major escalation

12:05

Russian embassy hits out at Estonian 'desecration' of war graves

11:50

EDF commander: Unlikely Russian drone incursion in Polish airspace an accident

11:28

Highest number of electoral lists in Narva in 20 years at next month's elections

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09.09

All of Estonia's US-made assault rifles undergo warranty repairs Updated

08.09

Captain of ship that ran aground in Tallinn was under influence of alcohol

09.09

Meteorologist: Estonia in for a warmer-than-average autumn

09.09

Media: German special forces inspect Estonian-run ship over espionage fears

09.09

Former Enefit Green CEO among suspects in buyback insider information leak case Updated

13:27

Russian drones in Polish airspace highlight threat to all of Europe, says Estonian FM Updated

09.09

Estonia's defense chief: Russia is no invincible larger-than-life behemoth

09.09

Estonian firm calls German espionage charges over impounded ship 'laughable'

09.09

Tallinn planning to establish 158-hectare nature reserve in Haabersti district

09:16

LSM: Estonian citizen detained in Latvia over migrants in Porsche 'wedding' car

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo