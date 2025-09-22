X!

Poll: Center Party may win majority in Tallinn at local elections

News
Center's Tallinn frontrunner for 2025 local elections.
Center's Tallinn frontrunner for 2025 local elections. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Center Party may win a majority of 43 seats on Tallinn's city council at the upcoming elections, according to a new survey from Norstat and MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut.

The newly published data show the party is on course for a clear victory and would receive 46 percent of the vote in Tallinn. This would give Center 43 seats on the 79-member city council.

Center was the most popular party in Tallinn for more than two decades, at times governing the capital with a majority. Last year, four parties formed a coalition to push the party out of power.

The results suggest the Social Democratic Party would receive 16 percent, Isamaa 13 percent, and the Reform Party 12 percent of the vote.

Neither EKRE nor Parempoolsed would pass the electoral threshold, both polling at 4 percent. Eesti 200 would remain at 2 percent.

As a significant number of votes would go to parties that do not meet the threshold, this would amplify the winner's result when mandates are calculated.

Calculations by the Institute for Societal Studies suggest this would currently give the Center Party 43 seats on the council.

SDE would receive 14 mandates, and both Reform and Isamaa 11. Together, the parties would hold 36 seats, not enough to form a coalition.

The survey was conducted online from September 10 and 21 among 1,355 Tallinn residents aged 16 and older who are eligible to vote. It was carried out after the candidate lists had been finalized.

Last week's Kantar Emor poll put the results at 38 percent for Center, 15 percent for SDE, 14 percent for Reform, and 8 percent for Isamaa. Additionally, both Parempoolsed and EKRE passed the 5 percent threshold.

Isamaa most popular in Tartu

Tõnis Lukas is Isamaa's mayoral candidate. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

In Tartu, 540 respondents were surveyed, and Isamaa received the highest level of support, with 27 percent. The Reform Party, which has long governed Tartu, was second with 22 percent.

They were followed by SDE (18 percent), EKRE (11 percent), Parempoolsed (7 percent), and the Center (6 percent).

Converted into mandates, this would mean that in the 49-member Tartu city council, Isamaa would receive 15 seats, Reform 12, SDE 10, EKRE six, Parempoolsed three, and the Center Party also three.

The local government council election week runs from October 13–19.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:06

Official: Russia violating airspace one thing, blatantly lying about it another

10:25

Producer price index drops for third month in a row

09:51

Puma owner believes animal recently seen in South Estonian woods a lynx

09:21

Poll: Center Party may win majority in Tallinn at local elections

08:45

Small plane crashes in Ida-Viru County after pilot error

08:12

New strong opioids causing drug deaths in Estonia

07:45

NATO fighters scrambled to escort Russian reconnaissance plane over Baltic Sea

07:44

President Trump backs defending Baltics and Poland from Russia

21.09

Estonian-Icelandic artistic duo explore how memories merge with dreams in Pärnu

21.09

UN Security Council to discuss Russia's violation of Estonian airspace on Monday

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.09

Estonian prime minister: There are limits on shooting down Russian jets

20.09

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

20.09

Experts: Russia had multiple goals with Estonian airspace fighter jets incursion

21.09

Gallery: Train collides with ATV on Tallinn to Narva route Updated

21.09

UN Security Council to discuss Russia's violation of Estonian airspace on Monday

19.09

3 Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace for 12 minutes

20.09

Defense minister: NATO was ready to use force if needed after Russian airspace violation

20.09

Ex-Estonian Air Force chief: NATO response to Russian air incursion was textbook

20.09

Gallery: Kadriorg Festival of Light 2025 gets underway

21.09

Gallery: Canadian company opens new magnet factory in Narva

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo