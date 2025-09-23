Gallery: Parempoolsed launch upside down vans campaign

The Parempoolsed party has placed two overturned vans in Tallinn as a local election ad. Leader Lavly Perling says it's a comment on Estonia's economy being flipped.

The vans are set up along busy roads — one in a parking lot on Liivalaia tänav and another on the grass by Pirita tee. A third overturned van will be placed in Tartu on Tuesday evening. Written on the sides of the upturned vans are the words "Estonian economy."

"This is our response to the current state of Estonia's economy: expenses are rising faster than revenues, fixed costs are being covered by loans and all of this means a financial burden for future generations. People see it reflected in their bank accounts," Perling said, commenting on the campaign.

According to her, the ad was arranged in full compliance with the law. "Traffic safety has been coordinated. There's no environmental risk, since all fluids have been drained from the vehicles," she added.

Perling said the campaign has not drawn negative reactions. "I believe this ad will reach people and shake them up," the party leader said.

A recent Norstat and Institute for Societal Studies poll put Parempoolsed's support in Tallinn at 4 percent. A Kantar Emor poll showed 7 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!