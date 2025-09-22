Producer price index drops for third month in a row

Estonia's producer price index continued on its downward trend for the third month in a row in August, falling 1.6 percent on year, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

The index shows the changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia for the domestic market and for export.

The producer price index of industrial output increased by 1.6 percent in August 2025 compared with July and decreased by 1.6 percent compared with August last year.

Jelena Jurkova, analyst in the producer price statistics team at Statistics Estonia, said that, year on year, the producer price index of industrial output fell for the third consecutive month.

"Compared with August 2024, the index was most affected by price decreases in electricity production and in the manufacture of fuel oils. Higher prices in the manufacture of wood and wood products and in the manufacture of food products had the opposite effect on the index," Jurkova noted.

Producer prices decreased by 0.1 percent in manufacturing as a whole. The rise in the manufacture of food products continued, with prices up by 3.7 percent year on year.

Compared with July, the producer price index in August was primarily affected by price increases in electricity production. The index was also influenced by price decreases in the manufacture of wood products and fabricated metal products and in the repair of machinery and equipment.

In August, the export price index rose by 0.8 percent compared with July. The biggest price increases were recorded for electricity, wearing apparel, and industrial machinery and equipment.

Prices fell the most for paper and paper products, agricultural products, and in mining and quarrying. Compared with August 2024, the export price index fell by 0.4 percent.

The import price index was up by 1.9 percent in August compared with July. Prices rose the most for electricity, petroleum products, and agricultural products. The biggest decreases were recorded in mining and quarrying, for paper and paper products, and electrical equipment. Compared with August last year, the import price index fell by 1.1 percent.

