X!

Producer price index drops for third month in a row

News
Food products made in Estonia.
Food products made in Estonia. Source: Jürgen Randma/riigikantselei
News

Estonia's producer price index continued on its downward trend for the third month in a row in August, falling 1.6 percent on year, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

The index shows the changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia for the domestic market and for export.

The producer price index of industrial output increased by 1.6 percent in August 2025 compared with July and decreased by 1.6 percent compared with August last year.

Jelena Jurkova, analyst in the producer price statistics team at Statistics Estonia, said that, year on year, the producer price index of industrial output fell for the third consecutive month.

"Compared with August 2024, the index was most affected by price decreases in electricity production and in the manufacture of fuel oils. Higher prices in the manufacture of wood and wood products and in the manufacture of food products had the opposite effect on the index," Jurkova noted.

Producer prices decreased by 0.1 percent in manufacturing as a whole. The rise in the manufacture of food products continued, with prices up by 3.7 percent year on year.

Compared with July, the producer price index in August was primarily affected by price increases in electricity production. The index was also influenced by price decreases in the manufacture of wood products and fabricated metal products and in the repair of machinery and equipment.

In August, the export price index rose by 0.8 percent compared with July. The biggest price increases were recorded for electricity, wearing apparel, and industrial machinery and equipment.

Prices fell the most for paper and paper products, agricultural products, and in mining and quarrying. Compared with August 2024, the export price index fell by 0.4 percent.

The import price index was up by 1.9 percent in August compared with July. Prices rose the most for electricity, petroleum products, and agricultural products. The biggest decreases were recorded in mining and quarrying, for paper and paper products, and electrical equipment. Compared with August last year, the import price index fell by 1.1 percent.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:06

Official: Russia violating airspace one thing, blatantly lying about it another

10:25

Producer price index drops for third month in a row

09:51

Puma owner believes animal recently seen in South Estonian woods a lynx

09:21

Poll: Center Party may win majority in Tallinn at local elections

08:45

Small plane crashes in Ida-Viru County after pilot error

08:12

New strong opioids causing drug deaths in Estonia

07:45

NATO fighters scrambled to escort Russian reconnaissance plane over Baltic Sea

07:44

President Trump backs defending Baltics and Poland from Russia

21.09

Estonian-Icelandic artistic duo explore how memories merge with dreams in Pärnu

21.09

UN Security Council to discuss Russia's violation of Estonian airspace on Monday

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.09

Estonian prime minister: There are limits on shooting down Russian jets

20.09

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

20.09

Experts: Russia had multiple goals with Estonian airspace fighter jets incursion

21.09

Gallery: Train collides with ATV on Tallinn to Narva route Updated

21.09

UN Security Council to discuss Russia's violation of Estonian airspace on Monday

19.09

3 Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace for 12 minutes

20.09

Defense minister: NATO was ready to use force if needed after Russian airspace violation

20.09

Ex-Estonian Air Force chief: NATO response to Russian air incursion was textbook

20.09

Gallery: Kadriorg Festival of Light 2025 gets underway

21.09

Gallery: Canadian company opens new magnet factory in Narva

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo