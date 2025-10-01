Survey: Estonians' sense of security and economic confidence have grown

The economic confidence and sense of security among Estonian residents has grown in recent months, according to a nationwide survey conducted between September 17 to 21 on behalf of the Government Office.

According to the results of September's Turu-uuringute survey, which was commissioned by the Government Office, there has been a slight increase in optimism among Estonian residents since June regarding both the economic situation and life in general.

While 64 percent of Estonian residents considered themselves satisfied with life in June, the satisfaction rate had risen to 67 percent in September, according to the latest survey. The proportion of those surveyed who said they were feeling the impact of economic hardship also decreased from 34 percent in June to 29 percent in September.

In general, the Estonian residents interviewed in the survey said their confidence in the future has grown. In June, 58 percent reported feeling economic uncertainty, with that figure dropping to 48 percent in September's survey.

Despite the recent incursions into Estonian airspace by Russian forces having taken place the period in which the survey was conducted, those polled said their general sense of security had not fallen, but had in fact increased slightly. In the September survey, 43 percent of Estonian respondents considered the situation in the country to be secure (up from 40 percent in June).

According to the September survey, Estonian residents also feel, on average, more secure in their daily lives than they did previously. While 59 percent of respondents to the June poll said they feel safe living in Estonia, in September the ration had increased to 65 percent.

Among respondents who are of non-Estonian nationality, the average sense of security rose from 54 percent in June to 62 percent in September.

Anxiety levels among residents have remained stable according to the latest poll. Around 33 percent of residents feel anxious often or very often, which is similar to the figure a year ago.

Trust in government and Riigikogu falls again

The survey results also indicated that Estonian residents' trust in both the government and the Riigikogu has fallen further since June. While in June, 37 percent of respondents said they trusted the government and 35 percent trusted the Riigikogu, in September those figures dropped to 30 and 29 percent, respectively.

There has also been a noticeable decline in residents' sense of belonging to Estonian society in September's results. Eighty-one percent of Estonians (88 percent in June) and 44 percent of non-Estonian residents (64 percent in June) said they feel that they belong to the society.

The survey results also showed that public support for NATO membership remains strong (79 percent were in favor), and 80 percent of Estonian residents condemn Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

The aim of the survey is to map Estonian residents' attitudes towards important social issues, including economic well-being, sense of security, trust in state institutions and international security. Surveys have been conducted regularly by Turu-uuringute AS on behalf of the Estonian Government Office since 2022.

