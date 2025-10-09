Government green-lights EDF future capability and innovation command unit

The government has approved the creation of a new Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) structural unit which will oversee the future-proofing of the country's defense capabilities.

Dubbed the future capability and innovation command, its mission is to oversee the growth of the EDF and to ensure the continuous renewal of the force structure and situational awareness, the defense ministry says, as well as testing, developing, and implementing future defense capabilities in cooperation with the defense industry.

The newly established structural unit will also bring together expertise and resources from the EDF and civilian sector alike, to ensure the fastest and most effective implementation of development projects.

"The role of the command is to consolidate knowledge and develop methods of operation which allow us to respond to critical capability gaps in an accelerated manner while ensuring high-quality solutions. Our activities cover the entire chain from identifying gaps to acquiring solutions, taking into account the needs and possibilities of the EDF as a whole. Innovation in this context does not always mean inventing new solutions, but rather valorising and thoughtfully applying what already exists in Estonia—whether that be knowledge, tools, infrastructure, or best practices," Maj. Ivo Peets, heading up the command, said.

The Ministry of Defense in summer announced a €10-billion defense development plan for 2026–2029 which focuses on setting up a multi-layered air defense system, enhancing deep-strike capabilities and improving situational awareness, as well as other future developments. Next year's national defense budget will be €2.4 billion alone.

--

