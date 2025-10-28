X!

NATO allies shoot down unidentified drone over US barracks in Estonia

Drone.
Drone. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Two unidentified drones flew near the Reedo military barracks in South Estonia on October 17 and allied forces shot one of them down.

"Allies detected drones flying in the immediate vicinity of the 2nd Infantry Brigade campus at 4:30 p.m. on October 17, one of which was brought down using an anti-drone rifle," EDF Headquarters spokesperson Liis Vaksmann told Postimees.

According to Vaksmann, the Defense Forces, in cooperation with the Police and Border Guard Board, attempted to locate the downed drone, but it could not be found in the area where it was believed to have crashed.

"The EDF does not comment in detail on security-related incidents," she noted.

The Reedo Barracks is home to the U.S. Army's 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment (5-7 CAV), an armored reconnaissance squadron.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Postimees

