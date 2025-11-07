X!

Famed Estonian singer Georg Ots' rare paintings to shine in Tartu gallery

News
Gallery owner Sirje Somelar (left) shows off a selection of Estonian musician Georg Ots' paintings on ETV's
Gallery owner Sirje Somelar (left) shows off a selection of Estonian musician Georg Ots' paintings on ETV's "Ringvaade." Source: ERR
News

Renowned 20th-century Estonian baritone Georg Ots is being celebrated for his art as 15 vibrant, cheerful paintings long kept in private homes go on display in Tartu.

Gallery owner Sirje Somelar said the works, collected from private homes, reveal surprisingly professional skills.

"It surprised me too that Georg Ots' watercolors are so artistically advanced," she said, noting their rich colors and thoughtful composition.

Two or three pieces will quietly be auctioned at Kitsas Gallery in Tartu.

"Prices vary enormously, and part of the value comes from who made the work," Somelar said, adding that starting bids will likely be in the four figures.  

Ots rarely showcased his art during his lifetime, focusing on his music career instead. He painted quickly, often at his summer house in Võsu, and favored watercolors for their portability during his frequent tours.

The Estonian History Museum holds over 200 of the singer's works, though the location of his two known oil paintings remains unknown.

The new Ots exhibition, which opens next Wednesday, November 12, will remain open at Kitsas Gallery in Tartu through Saturday, December 20.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:27

President: It would take a small miracle to convince me to run for a second term

10:51

Center chair urges Michal as prime minister to keep it classy

10:22

Planned amendment to lower major consumers' electricity costs

09:37

November to bring colder weather and higher heating-related power costs

09:33

Consumer prices up 4.6% on year in Estonia Updated

09:06

Famed Estonian singer Georg Ots' rare paintings to shine in Tartu gallery

08:26

Olympic Committee launches new multisport arena project

06.11

Estonian buyer takes on 19th-century church ruins as passion project

06.11

Kaire Tamm: What has the Istanbul Convention given us?

06.11

Janar Holm: People have the right to dream while the state must act

be prepared!

Most Read articles

05.11

Journalist: Rise in non-Estonian-speaking service staff in Tallinn 'our fault'

05.11

Reader asks: Why is there no oil in Estonia?

06.11

Tallinn Old Town neighbors still grappling with loud cocktail bar next door

06.11

Estonian buyer takes on 19th-century church ruins as passion project

06.11

Istanbul Convention has a clear effect on Estonian legislation

05.11

New and unique rescue ship being built in Estonia

06.11

Erik Gamzejev: How much longer will this anti-Estonian protest last?

06.11

Relative poverty down but single parents' situation worsens in Estonia

06.11

Estonian men becoming fathers increasingly late in life

05.11

Estonia's only American football club reach Baltic League final with 80-0 win

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo