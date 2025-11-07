Famed Estonian singer Georg Ots' rare paintings to shine in Tartu gallery

Renowned 20th-century Estonian baritone Georg Ots is being celebrated for his art as 15 vibrant, cheerful paintings long kept in private homes go on display in Tartu.

Gallery owner Sirje Somelar said the works, collected from private homes, reveal surprisingly professional skills.

"It surprised me too that Georg Ots' watercolors are so artistically advanced," she said, noting their rich colors and thoughtful composition.

Two or three pieces will quietly be auctioned at Kitsas Gallery in Tartu.

"Prices vary enormously, and part of the value comes from who made the work," Somelar said, adding that starting bids will likely be in the four figures.

Ots rarely showcased his art during his lifetime, focusing on his music career instead. He painted quickly, often at his summer house in Võsu, and favored watercolors for their portability during his frequent tours.

The Estonian History Museum holds over 200 of the singer's works, though the location of his two known oil paintings remains unknown.

The new Ots exhibition, which opens next Wednesday, November 12, will remain open at Kitsas Gallery in Tartu through Saturday, December 20.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!