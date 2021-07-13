Singer Katrin Karisma: Georg Ots would have been world famous singer

Katrin Karisma, Hanna-Liisa Võsa and Lauri Liiv Source: ERR
Musicians Katrin Karisma, Hanna-Liina Võsa, Reigo Tamm, Lauri Liiv and Johan Randvere are touring Estonia this summer introducing the beloved singer and actor Georg Ots's music (1920-1975). Karisma said that if Ots was still alive, he would be famous around the world.

"It's indisputable that Estonian people have always loved him, Russians have loved him as well as Finland. If it was the current time, then I'm absolutely sure he would be a world famous star," Karisma said.

She recalled how she met with Ots at work and how Ots supported her.

"I really felt he was my friend," Karisma said and added that they are going to try to show his humane side at the concert.

"We want to bring Georg Ots to people with the message that he was a human being just like all of us," Karisma said.

Liiv said that the concert program is quite demanding, which means that the singers have to be in good shape every day.

"I think that we can't sing Georg Ots because Georg Ots was Georg Ots and we are who we are. We try to approach these songs through the messages. This was one of his strengths to not only sing the songs but to forward the messages well," Liiv said.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

