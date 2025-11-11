X!

NYC's 34th Street block to be named for longtime Estonian diplomat

The New York Estonian House in Manhattan. September 23, 2018.
The New York Estonian House in Manhattan. September 23, 2018. Source: Triin Oppi/Government Office
A block of Manhattan's 34th Street will be renamed Ernst Jaakson Way next week, honoring the diplomat in exile key to preserving Estonian sovereignty during Soviet rule.

Home to the New York Estonian House (NYEM) and just a few blocks east of the Empire State Building, Ernst Jaakson Way will run along East 34th Street between Tunnel Exit Street and 2nd Avenue.

A dedication ceremony will be held next Tuesday at 4 p.m. local time, led by Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) and New York City Council Member Keith Powers.

Ernst Jaakson served in Estonia's foreign service for more than 79 years, from 1919 to 1998, making him the world's longest-serving diplomat. He is credited with maintaining the legal continuity of the Republic of Estonia during decades of Soviet occupation.

"He began his diplomatic career at a young age and, in 1929, took up the post of representing Estonia across the Atlantic," Tsahkna said, noting Jaakson's lifelong dedication to his country. He was not able to return to Estonia until 1992.  

The foreign minister noted that Jaakson's "unwavering commitment" preserved Estonia's legal continuity and sovereignty on U.S. soil throughout the years of Soviet occupation and ensured Estonia's voice remained heard internationally.

"His efforts guaranteed that our allies never forgot Estonia's independence," he added.

Tsahkna described the Manhattan street naming as "deeply symbolic," also marking 120 years since Jaakson's birth.

Ernst Jaakson continued his diplomatic work at the Estonian Consulate General in New York during the Soviet occupation years, maintaining ties with senior U.S. officials and the Estonian diaspora.

After Estonia regained independence in 1991, he was appointed Estonian ambassador to the United States and permanent representative to the United Nations at age 86.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

NYC's 34th Street block to be named for longtime Estonian diplomat

