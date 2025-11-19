New York's 34th Street block named after Estonia's most distinguished diplomat

A ceremony was held on Tuesday in New York City to unveil a new street sign in honor of a long-time Estonian diplomat who manned Estonia's U.S. consulate throughout the Soviet occupation, becoming the world's longest diplomat.

Ernst Jaakson was born on August 11, 1905, in Riga. He began working at the Estonian Embassy in Riga at the age of 14 and continued his service in Estonia's foreign service until his death on September 3, 1999.

Jaakson's greatest achievement was safeguarding the legal continuity of the Republic of Estonia during the years of Soviet occupation. He continued his work at the Estonian Consulate General in New York, maintained close ties with leading U.S. politicians and the Estonian diaspora.

Following the restoration of Estonia's independence in 1991, he was appointed at the age of 86 as Estonia's Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

With a career spanning 79 years, he is regarded as the world's longest-serving diplomat.

Lennart Meri (right) and Ernst Jaakson. in 1992 Source: Heidi Maasikmets/ERR

The Soviet occupation and the moon

On Tuesday afternoon, a ceremony was held on 34th Street in Manhattan to reveal the brand new green street sign.

"Ernst Jaakson devoted his life to standing up for Estonia. By continuing his work at the Estonian Consulate General in New York during the Soviet occupation, Jaakson ensured that the legal continuity of the Republic of Estonia was preserved and that Estonia's right to independence was not forgotten in the United States over the course of five decades," Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tshkna (Eesti 200) said.

"One of the most symbolic reminders that Estonia's existence endured during the years of occupation thanks to the Estonian Consulate General in New York was the fact that in 1969, along with 73 other countries, Estonia's message was sent to the surface of the Moon with the Apollo 11 astronauts," Tsahkna recalled. "The slogan written by Jaakson — that the people of Estonia join those who hope and work for freedom and a better world — clearly holds true today."

A block in New York City has been named after Ernst Jaakson, Estonia's longest serving diplomat. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Estonia's Consulate General was able to operate during the Soviet occupation because of the U.S.' non-recognition policy. This meant that the Soviet Union's occupation of the Baltic States was never acknowledged.

Tsahkna said this allowed Jaakson to be one of a handful of diplomats who represented a country under foreign occupation, and this maintained Estonia's official presence and voice in the international community.

"Our diplomats today follow in Jaakson's footsteps in defending Estonia's interests, with the same dedication and perseverance," the foreign minister added.

Estonian–U.S. alliance

Estonia's Ambassador to the United States, Kristjan Prikk, said the opening of Ernst Jaakson Way is a major tribute to Jaakson's life's work. It is also "a clear example of the diversity and strength of the Estonian–U.S. alliance."

"For 50 years during the occupation, Jaakson sustained Estonia's relations with the United States, serving as a cornerstone of the partnership that exists between our two countries today. The fact that a street in a major city such as New York is now named after an Estonian diplomat is also testament to the strong friendship and alliance between Estonia and the United States," he said.

The Estonian House in New York. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Tuesday's street sign unveiling was attended by Tsahkna, Prikk, member of the New York City Council for District 4 Keith Powers, as well as representatives of the city government and Mike Lawler, the U.S. Congressman elected from New York.

Ernst Jaakson Way is located on 34th Street in Manhattan, between 2nd Avenue and Tunnel Exit Street, close to the New York Estonian House and the Empire State Building.

Further information on Ernst Jaakson's life and legacy is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website.

--

