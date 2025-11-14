X!

Largest cheese warehouse in the Nordic countries opens in Estonia

Valio Eesti's new cheese warehosue in Võru.
Source: Leevi Lillemäe/ERR
A new high-tech €8.5 million cheese warehouse has been opened in southern Estonia by Dairy Valio Eesti, which has the capacity to store 110,000 wheels of cheese.

The new storage facility in Võru County has 6,000 square meters of floor space, making it 11 times larger than its predecessor, and one of the largest in the region.

Shelving units are 22 levels high and industrial robots will be used to position the almost 38-kilogram wheels of cheese for ripening.

Of the hard cheese produced in Võru, 95 percent will be exported.

Valio Eesti CEO Maido Solovjov said the new warehouse allows the company to do more of its work in Estonia.

"We will control the entire process ourselves, from production to ripening to shipping, which means we can ensure more consistent and better quality. Cost savings are also not insignificant, because today we ripen most of our cheese in Italy and used to bring some of it back for repackaging, but through this investment, we will now ripen everything in Võru and sell the goods directly from Võru," he said.

Valio Eesti's new cheese warehosue in Võru. Source: Leevi Lillemäe/ERR

Editor: Helen Wright, Marko Tooming

