Omniva reopens parcel delivery to US for business customers

Omniva has reopened parcel delivery to the United States for business customers, finally restoring all services to the U.S.

"We are truly pleased that we managed to restore shipments to the United States just ahead of the holiday season. This gives our customers confidence that international shipments will move just as smoothly and reliably as domestic parcels during the holidays," said Omniva commercial director Sven Kukemelk.

Omniva, along with other European parcel companies, suspended delivery of shipments containing goods to the U.S. at the end of August, after new requirements for declaring customs duties were introduced.

When the law took effect, the process for declaring shipments and forwarding customs duties to the U.S. was not yet in place.

These services are now available, and Omniva has introduced a virtual automated customs broker to comply with the new U.S. customs regulations, which has been integrated into Omniva's systems.

Gifts sent from one individual to another with a value under $100 are exempt from customs duties.

Parcel registration for shipments to the U.S. at post offices will resume later this year. In the meantime, private customers are encouraged to use the self-service portal at minu.omniva.ee, while business customers can send parcels through their OMX API or via Omniva's business customer self-service portal, according to Omniva.

