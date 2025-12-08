X!

90-year-old singer: I sing so much that my neighbors called the police

Rudolf Ernesaks on ETV's
Rudolf Ernesaks on ETV's "Prillitoos." Source: ERR
Ninety-year-old Rudolf Ernesaks has sung his whole life — a passion he still enjoys so much, it recently got the cops called on his home.

Singing has been central to Ernesaks' life from an early age. Even his family name hints at musical roots: his great-great-grandfather and legendary Estonian composer and conductor Gustav Ernesaks' grandfather were brothers.

His first memories of performing date back to early childhood. At three, he was plopped on his father's lap at gatherings and encouraged to sing. He also sang in larger groups as he grew older.

"My mother worked at a factory, where they held a holiday party," he recalled. "At the party, there was a Grandfather Frost, and I sang to him. I must have been about 12 years old. A little girl sang there too, a six-year-old, but they seemed to like my singing more."

After gifts had been handed out, Ernesaks was asked to sing again — and he did. That little girl, he remembered, was the later famous singer Helgi Sallo.

As a boy, Ernesaks didn't enjoy singing for others, but when he heard the Estonian National Male Choir (RAM) was looking for singers, he decided to try out. It was there he first met Gustav Ernesaks — though neither knew they were distantly related.

"When it was my turn, I went up to the piano," Ernsaks said. Gustav asked his name, and when he replied Rudolf Ernesaks, Gustav asked if they were related.

"I said, 'Probably not; I'm from Russia,'" he continued. "Then he mentioned that his great-uncle had emigrated to Russia — and that was the end of the conversation."

Ernesaks didn't make it into RAM. He is a second tenor, and at the time, the renowned choir was only accepting first tenors and basses. "That was quite a blow to me," he admitted.

'I don't really have anything else'

Nonetheless, he continued singing. Today, Ernesaks sings in the male ensemble Vanaisad — or "Grandfathers" — which rehearses twice a week.

He also won the "Senior Song" contest in 2012, taking special pride in outperforming two veterans from that very same choir, RAM.

Singing remains essential to Ernesaks' life. "I don't really have anything else," he said.

"I sing so much that even the neighbors are upset," he admitted with a grin. "A few months ago, one Sunday, I sang so much that apparently someone got annoyed. I heard the doorbell ring, and when I went to answer it, there were two police officers at my door."

When not busy giving his voice a workout, Ernesaks also enjoys dancing and fishing. A friend still persuades him to go fishing every week.

"I thought I'd give up this hobby since I'm getting on in years, but he keeps convincing me to go!" he added.

--

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

