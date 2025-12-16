X!

Eastern flank security must become an EU priority, Estonian PM says

The Finnish prime minister held the Eastern Flank Summit on December 16, 2025. Source: Finnish government
Europe's security environment has "changed irreversibly" eight countries on the European Union's eastern border said on Tuesday, and promised to strengthen cooperation and urge the EU to see the region as a priority.

Leaders from Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria met in Helsinki at the Eastern Flank Summit to discuss regional security. The talks took place against the backdrop of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine between the U.S., Kyiv and Moscow.

Despite the ongoing discussions, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo told a press conference after the meeting: "We do not see any signs that Russia really wants peace. Russia remains a threat today, tomorrow, and for the foreseeable future for the whole of Europe. This is the reason we are strengthening our cooperation."

On Tuesday morning, the Financial Times newspaper published an interview with Orpo in which he said Finland expects Russia to move troops to its western borders if a ceasefire is declared.

The eight countries on Tuesday agreed to work together at an EU level to "make our voices heard and explain our realities," Orpo said after the one-day summit.

In concrete terms, this means pushing for more defense funding – including in the next EU budget – and coordinating initiatives and messaging when speaking to the bloc.

The countries will work together on several levels, including their militaries, ministries of defense, the European Commission and with NATO, the Finnish prime minister said.

Orpo said the priorities are "air defense, drone capabilities, land forces and very good cooperation."

"The security environment has changed irreversibly, and we must adapt with determination and speed," a joint statement issued by the leaders said.

Orpo said Finland and Poland have agreed to lead the Eastern Flank Watch initiative, which is designed to strengthen the defense capabilities of frontier countries threatened by Russia's war against Ukraine.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said the region is "not waiting around" and is "working hard" to protect the eastern flank and the EU.

"Europe's future is closely tied to Ukraine. If Russia is not strategically defeated in Ukraine, it will become bolder," he told the assembled media. Michal also urged the EU to use Russia's frozen assets to support Ukraine.

The prime minister stressed that Europe needs to do more for its own defense: "This must include [seeing] the eastern border as a priority. It is the first line of defense for the whole EU and NATO."

"The EU must take responsibility and speed up support," he continued. "We have a good plan for the Eastern Flank Watch. The focus is on air and drone defense, stronger situational awareness and the ability to stop the enemy at the border."

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson said the EU can play an "important role" in helping individual member states to strengthen their own security. He listed three examples: by allocating funding, simplifying regulations and strengthening military mobility.

Latvia's Prime Minister Evika Siliņa said the eight countries already work together, but now they will seek to "use different EU instruments" to advance their cause.

She said: "A strong eastern flank means a safer Europe, and our unity is our strength and best defense."

--

Editor: Helen Wright

