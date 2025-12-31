X!

Building permit granted for new 4-star hotel in central Narva

Visualization of the planned development on Narva's Linda tänav. Source: Allianss Architects
Visualization of the planned development on Narva's Linda tänav. Source: Allianss Architects
On Monday (December 29), a building permit was issued for the construction of a new four-star hotel at the site of a former Soviet-era military factory in central Narva.

According to the City of Narva, a building permit has been granted for a new multifunctional center on Linda tänav, including the 4-star Linda Hotel.

The work involves the partial demolition of the building currently located at Linda tänav 2, in order for the multifunctional center to be built at Linda tänav 2 as well as the adjacent P. Kerese tänav 11 / and P. Kerese tänav L1 sites.

Previously, ERR's Russian-language portal reported that the owner of the buildings at Linda tänav 2 in Narva had estimated that building a new hotel in the center of the border town would cost approximately €10 million.

According to the plans, the new Linda Hotel will be built at the site of a nine-story building belonging to the Soviet-era military factory Baltijets.

Earlier this year, ERR reported on the life during the Soviet era at the Baltijets factory, which was a secret facility during the occupation and unmarked on maps of the city.

The site is also located between the city's Vaba Lava Theater and Estonian language-learning center "Eesti Keele Maja" ("Estonian Language House").

The hotel will have a total area of just over 7,500 square meters and contain 130 rooms. It is expected to open in 2027.

The ground floor will house the hotel's foyer, a restaurant, as well as public service areas including a café, and office space for rent. The ground floor will also be connected to the neighboring Vaba Lava Theater building.

Editor: Viktor Solts, Michael Cole

