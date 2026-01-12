British DJ and producer Pete Tong to perform in Tallinn this February

British producer, radio host and DJ Pete Tong is set to perform at Club Hollywood in Tallinn on Saturday, February 7.

Pete Tong was born in 1960 in Dartford, Kent. Having initially been interested in drumming, Tong soon turned his hand to DJing. He made his first public appearance as a DJ at the age of 15 at a friend's wedding.

Tong's first appearance on radio was in the late 1970s on Radio Invicta, Europe's first soul music station. Later, he appeared on local radio station BBC Radio Medway, as part of the "Soul Mafia" and performed occasional mixes for Radio London.

Tong began broadcasting his Friday evening show the "Essential Selection" on BBC Radio 1 in January 1991. The show still continues every week and Tong is now the longest serving DJ on the station.

Speaking about his approach to DJing, Tong said he likes to sense the mood of the audience and adapt his performance to them. "I treat playing like surfing, and the audience are my waves, which I always try to be in harmony with," Tong said.

