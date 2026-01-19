Tallinn Bun Fest aims to attract more tourists to capital's cafés this winter

Tallinn's second annual Bun Fest is now underway, with over 40 cafés and bakeries across the Estonian capital selling traditional "vastlakuklid" between January 15 and Shrove Tuesday (February 17).

According to Evelin Tsirk, head of the tourism department of the city's business service, Tallinn Bun Fest gives both locals and visitors even more reason to enjoy Tallinn's café culture during the winter season.

"Bun Fest is an initiative through which we want to bring more life and movement to the city during the winter season by inviting people to discover the capital's cafés in January and February. Our café culture is a strong part of the city's identity, and Bun Fest helps to highlight this."

Tsirk explained that unique culinary experiences are one of the most important reasons people choose a travel destination. "The goal is to keep growing Bun Fest so that it becomes a clear reason to visit Tallinn during the winter," explained Tsirk.

In Estonia, Shrove Tuesday traditions remain vibrant – and enjoying delicious Shrove Tuesday buns (vastlakuklid) is a time-honored way for families, friends, and colleagues to come together.

More information about Tallinn Bun Fest 2026, including all the participating cafés and bakeries, can be found here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!