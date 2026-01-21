Temporary bus services to replace trains on Tallinn-Tapa route

From January 26 to February 11, replacement bus services will be used to transport passengers on four of Elron's daily Tallinn–Rapla and Rapla–Tallinn trains. The late evening train from Tapa to Tartu will also be temporarily canceled.

Elron's communications manager Kristo Mäe explained that following accidents in the southwest of Estonia in November and December, two of the company's diesel trains are currently out of service and awaiting repair.

"The resulting shortage of rolling stock means we have to temporarily replace four Tallinn–Rapla and Rapla–Tallinn departures per day with buses," Mäe said.

Due to a shortage of rolling stock, buses will be operating in place of the following trains on the Tallinn-Tapa line from January 26 to February 11.

6.09 a.m. Rapla–Tallinn;

7.34 p.m. Rapla–Tallinn;

4.59 p.m. Tallinn–Kohila;

9.14 p.m. Tallinn–Rapla.

There are usually a total of between 31 and 33 train departures per day on the Tallinn-Rapla and Rapla-Tallinn route.

The changes do not affect travel on the Tallinn-Türi or Tallinn-Viljandi lines.

However, the 11.02 p.m. Tapa–Tartu train, which usually allows the possibility for passengers traveling on the 9.30 p.m. departure from Tallinn to Tapa to make it all the way to Tartu, will also be temporarily removed from Elron's timetable.

The temporary changes to the Tallinn–Rapla and Tapa–Tartu departures will remain in effect until Wednesday, February 11.

---

