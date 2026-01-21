ERR in Greenland: US threats not yet affecting businesses on the island

Christian Keldsen, director of the Greenland Business Association, told ERR's Astrid Kannel that U.S. threats have not yet impacted businesses on the island, though there is concern about the long-term effects.

Keldsen told ERR that the demands and accusations made by the U.S. are unfounded.

According to the director of the Greenland Business Association, the current focus is on keeping businesses and the economy running. However, recent weeks have brought increasingly worrying statements from the White House.

"In the short term, this will have no impact, but in the long term, no one wants these types of issues hanging over their heads. For business owners and investors, we need long-term stability, we don't need this kind of noise," said Keldsen.

The U.S. has claimed that China and Russia are taking over Greenland. Are there any Chinese or Russian businesses in Greenland at the moment?

"No. I know there has been a lot of talk about Russia and China in the current situation, but they do not pose a real threat to us. We don't have their ships here," explained Keldsen.

But how many American businesses are there?

"Not very many, but we have had a very strong relationship for a number of years, and it is really strange for us to hear their president talk about annexation and takeover, because we have done everything we can to do good business. We are open to the U.S., we have been open to U.S. investment, and it is not logical to say that you want to take over a country that is friendly, has always been your friend and always wanted to do business with you," Keldsen added.

Keldsen also emphasized that mining for mineral resources is not likely to make anyone rich quickly.

"We have one working mine, another is in the process of being launched. It is important to understand that mining is a long-term process. It takes a long time and is a long process – you start conducting research, then you open a mine, start making money and then finally start making a profit," Keldsen explained.

The leading industries in Greenland are fishing, construction, I.T. and tourism. According to Keldsen, Greenland has everything that other parts of the world have.

---

