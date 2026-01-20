X!

ERR in Greenland: Local population's future in the balance

News
Greenland protests.
Greenland protests. Source: SCANPIX/AFP/Alessandro RAMPAZZO
News

Greenlanders are living with a big question mark hanging over their heads. Yet everything, be it at NATO, the European Union or the United States level, seems to be decided without their input too.

Astrid Kannel traveled to Greenland's capital, Nuuk, to report for "Aktuaane kaamera" at a time of demonstrations against and concerns with the Donald Trump administration's designs on the world's largest island, with a population of a little under 57,000.

Greenland has for centuries been part of the Kingdom of Denmark and administered by it, with a devolved parliament. Nuuk residents are both Inuit and Danes.

The country may find itself alone, however, with the apparent attempts to sow confusion among NATO allies, which the U.S. is taking with the new tariff threats.

Nuuk street scene. Source: ERR

"Then we have problems. I think we can't stand against the USA. If they really want to do it with military power, we can't do anything about that," one Nuuk resident, Anders, told ERR.

Another, Ole, said: "I wonder what type of future we are looking to, in case we let Trump bully us like that."

Saturday's demonstration in Nuuk was unprecedented in its size. One local resident, Cecil, said Trump should "Think again" and take Greenland's people, and the need for peace there and elsewhere, into account.

Nuuk coastline. Source: ERR

Another local, Kaali, said "no one wants to be colonized again," adding that "another imperialist" power emerging "cannot happen," while Nukappiaaluk said they had no desire to be an American.

The U.S. has charged Denmark with being unable to defend Greenland from a Russian and Chinese naval presence. But how strongly is the Danish military presence felt in Nuuk? In the current situation, people would like to see much more of a presence, and immediately, even with the escalation risks that might bring.

"A part of the problem also is, I imagine, that nobody wants to escalate the situation," Ole said, adding that "I bet they (Danish forces – ed.) will come if needed."

An anti-Trump poster in the window of a private residence in Nuuk. Source: ERR

While Germany only held a short reconnaissance deployment, already concluded, several other NATO countries, Estonia included, have said they are deploying military personnel, albeit in very small numbers and for exercise purposes. "I didn't see any [troops], so no. There are so few troops, so I don't know what they're doing," Nuuk local Aqqalu said. "We heard about it, we have seen them in the media, in the news," said another resident, Annaukkak.

There were two Danish naval vessels at anchor in Nuuk harbor when the report was filed, but locals know that the larger of the two has a non-functioning armament, and the ship is mainly designated for search and rescue tasks.

"We know they are present, but normally we don't see them in town. I would say there are the navy ships, for instance, so there is a certain presence," Ole added.
However, not all Greenlanders are so resolved, Kannel explained.

One of two Danish naval ships currently based in Nuuk harbor. Source: ERR

Nuuk and most other settlements are on the west side of the 2.166 million-square-kilometer island, but there are people on the east coast, further away from North America, who are more open to the Trump plan.

"For example, in smaller settlements in East Greenland, where people feel they have been abandoned. They are not doing well and they demand change, and they believe that Donald Trump would bring them that change," Kannel told "Välisilm."

The Arctic Joint Command is based in Nuuk and employs around 80 personnel, military and civilian. The command declined to give comment.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Johanna Alvin

Source: 'Aktuaane kaamera'

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:25

Tallinn plans to audit Põhjatähe Basic School

17:13

Estonia sees record low fire and drowning deaths in 2025

16:48

Driving instructor flags Estonian motorists' top mistakes

15:37

Trial begins over biofuel mislabeling by Estonian fuel retailer

15:01

Estonian comic Ari Matti Mustonen takes Netflix by storm

14:26

Local governments struggling to sort out waste reform after nationwide launch

13:49

Tiiu Hallap: The Estonian and the Tuareg

13:49

Marek Tamm: Is it possible to become an Estonian?

13:17

Estonian transatlantic rowers enter finishing straight after nearly 40 days at sea

13:14

Estonia's candidate not selected for European Central Bank vice president role

be prepared!

Most Read articles

19.01

Bolt weighs HQ move to Tallinn's Porto Franco waterfront

15:01

Estonian comic Ari Matti Mustonen takes Netflix by storm

19.01

Over 225,000 people invited for free cancer screenings in Estonia in 2026

17.01

Estonia's security services expel Russian reservist over security threat

19.01

Tallinn Bun Fest aims to attract more tourists to capital's cafés this winter

13:49

Marek Tamm: Is it possible to become an Estonian?

10:46

Rail Baltica phase one will cost at least €24 billion, EU auditors say

19.01

Cold snap causes Narva River ice jam fields to form

19.01

Gallery: European champion Niina Petrõkina gets hero's welcome on return to Estonia

19.01

Estonian foreign minister: Europe has its own powerplays

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo