EKRE leader: I'm glad the old world order is done for

Speaking to "Esimene stuudio," Helme said Estonia and Europe as a whole need to grow up and grasp what is really happening in the world, at a time when the Donald Trump administration has been making threats to take over Greenland, which is under Danish rule.

Helme has repeatedly expressed support for President Trump, who, Helme says, has finally managed to not only bring his country under some semblance of control, but also usher in some sort of new gilded age.

"I myself was present in Washington and all those speeches he gave there, that a golden age has begun… I think that for his supporters and voters a golden age has indeed begun. American economic growth is showing very good figures, inflation has fallen, cross-border immigration has been halted, over 2.5 million illegals have been deported, all that homo business has been ended, the trans business has been ended, taxes have been cut and the deep state is being turned back under control," Helme said, adding that people tend to often forget how bad things were in the single term of Trump's predecessor Joe Biden.

"We tend sometimes to forget – including those who rightly (myself included) criticized the complete incompetence and dreadful decline of the Biden era – how horrible it was what existed in America before him (ie. Trump – ed.). Decay, corruption, how out of control it got … And how quickly and effectively Trump has actually turned that very large country, that very large society, onto a completely new course – this tends to be forgotten. He has done everything that conservatives have dreamed of. For example, he shut down the public broadcaster there, and he has really done everything that he promised. When it comes to matters like Greenland, Venezuela or Iran, there should be no surprises. He has been talking about these things since his first term and there should be no surprises that these things are important to him," Helme went on.

A survey conducted by U.K. publication The Economist however puts Trump's support in the U.S. quite low, with 40 percent in favor, 56 against. Helme said this particular publication was not reliable and has been wrong on political forecasting in the past.

"If you take the average of all [U.S. conservative political news website and polling data aggregator] RealClearPolitics polls, then it is the reverse. The number shows that Trump is the most popular president of this century, as at the end of his first term. More popular than Obama, Biden, Bush and than he himself was during his first term. So polls – especially when those polls are done by left-wing activists – are part of the propaganda. In that respect, if you survey Republicans or Trump voters, then they say that the numbers are at record highs and we still support him and want to see him act," the EKRE chair said, specifying that he believes those outlets which have previously hit the mark with their forecasts.

Helme said the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent, Jonathan Ross, who on January 8 in Minneapolis shot a 37-year-old woman, Renee Good, dead after she tried to drive through an ICE cordon, had done nothing wrong.

"It would of course be nice if the Estonian media described this adequately, but unfortunately it does not. The killing of a young woman … There was very feminist talk about the fact that a left-radical activist, who had already for a week been seeking direct conflict with the immigration police, tried to run over or knock down an ICE police officer with a car. We have all seen those clips and that is exactly how it was. If you try to run over a police officer with a car in America, then you must grapple with the fact that you will be shot. That is just how it is and here it must again be stated that what Trump is doing is fulfilling his election pledges. He said that we will immediately close the border – and he did do so," Helme said.

At the same time, Helme drew a parallel that in Europe there are problems with immigrant inflow, for which, in the assessment of European deputies, there is no solution. In the EKRE chairman's view, there is in fact no desire to do anything, because Trump's actions are an example of how illegal border crossings can be stopped in actuality.

Donald Trump with French President Emmanuel Macron. Source: SCANPIX/Michael Kappeler/dpa

"Trump closed the border essentially the next day and the illegal border crossings have ended. He is sending millions of illegals out of the country, and that is what he pledged to do. That is what, by the way, his voters very vigorously and convincingly support, so of course the Democrats are furious, as they have created a very simple system: Open the borders to illegals, quickly give them all documents and legalize them, and then give them the right to vote, all so that they vote for the Democrats. Tens of millions of voters the Democrats brought in for themselves and supported them with taxpayers' money. But Trump is turning off all these spigots. Naturally, the left is in a state of absolute apoplexy and rage," Helme continued.

According to other polls, 75 percent of Americans oppose taking over Greenland, as per Trump's threats in recent weeks. In Helme's view, however, it is far more important to focus on the ending of the existing world order.

"My opinion is that this is simply an irrelevant way of framing the issue. Here, we have to speak in an adult manner about what is happening in the world. Whether someone conducts polls or what rights someone has does not matter right now. The existing world order has ceased to function. Whether we liked it or not, and I will say immediately: The globalist liberal world order, with all its green turn, homo turn, mass immigration, coronavirus dictatorship and all of that, is highly repugnant to me. I am delighted that the rules that have been underpinning the existing world order have ended, and surely have ended. This is not a question of whether that will end, as it already has. What remains is power politics, where there are three major epicenters – China, Russia and the U.S. Moreover, China and Russia are on the same side. It is especially important to stress that Europe is not a center of power politics," Helme said.

"What it all comes down to at the end of the day is what Stalin once said: 'How many battalions does the pope have?' and the fact is, Europe has no divisions. This is now mercilessly evident with the Greenland situation. What Trump has said, and also said during his first term: That the Europeans are free-riding on security at others' expense, have not been investing in their defense, have not been keeping their armed forces effective, and assuming that the Americans must come [to their aid]. The U.S. also said in its new security strategy that the era has ended when they were treated like an idiot with a big checkbook, and Europeans should take over themselves. We can see that Europeans are not capable of taking over anything themselves, though. No one asks them, and no one takes them into account. We saw this when Trump was making the Gaza plan and we have also seen it in fact in the context of Ukraine."

Even though Denmark is a NATO ally and Greenland is a semi-autonomous zone within the Kingdom of Denmark, Helme said he does not believe that the Danes would come to Estonia's aid in its time of need, in any case.

"That is exactly where we arrive – which is also a major problem in this whole discussion – that we have been telling ourselves nice stories for 25 to 30 years. Nice stories like we export security, we have been also in Iraq, Afghanistan, somewhere in Africa and, if we need help, then they will come to our aid. This has been child's play; it may have been reasonable for domestic political use, to sell our expeditionary army plans, but I think they will not come to our aid. Especially where the one coming to our aid would be Denmark. They will not come, and if they do, then what difference would it make to us anyway," Helme continued.

"It is high time in Estonia for not only the people but also for the decision-makers – the politicians, analysts – to grow up. This kind of emotional hysteria that was present when the Ukraine war broke out, where we all acted out our national complex towards the Russians – I have been extremely critical of that from the outset. No, it has not been our war, no, they are not fighting there for us. Ukrainians have been fighting for themselves, for their independence and for their lives. They are on the same side as us, we support them as much as we can, but let us not emotionally envision ourselves as Ukrainians," Helme added.

This visceral and emotional reaction to the Ukraine war has prevented Estonians from rationally assessing what is really happening in the world, he argued.

"The past four years are precisely what have led us to the collapse of this world order. Europeans have demonstrated for four years now that they are incapable of handling anything. They have changed nothing, and still continue not to invest in their country's defense. And even if they spend money, there are no results. For them, all this large investment in national defense, as also for the Reform Party government, is simply a great opportunity to take even more money from the taxpayer and channel it to their friends in the defense industry," the EKRE chair concluded.