MFA official: Estonia in its best position yet to enter 'transitional era'

While the times are confusing, there is currently no reason to panic, said Foreign Ministry chancellor Jonatan Vseviov. Estonia has never been in such a good starting position to enter a transition era, in light of the recent dispute over the future of Greenland, he believes.

Speaking to "Esimene stuudio" on Wednesday, Vseviov said: "With a sober assessment, one must then act confidently on the international stage. We have no alternative, and we have never before in history had such a good starting position for entering a period of transition."

It is in Estonia's interest to quickly calm the flare-up between the U.S. and Europe, he added, though European countries have been trying to offer solutions to calm the dispute that had flared up around Greenland.

"Both those who are trying to establish direct communication with the American president and those who are looking for solutions within the NATO framework. And if the problem truly is Arctic security, then it is possible to contribute more to Arctic security," he said.

Russia has increased its military presence in the Arctic, but not in the Greenland area, and there is no acute threat to Greenland, the chancellor said. "And if one were to arise, then it must be dealt with jointly, because this is territory that falls under [NATO] Article 5," he added.

While as a small country Estonia can do little on its own, Vseviov conceded, even a small country has strengths.

"Its strength is its voice, a sharp mind, the courage to speak at the right time. Alone, it is always very difficult. One should not be left alone, therefore one must find those who have exactly the same interests regarding the international order — naturally, we look first of all to those who are close to us. I do not mean only geographical closeness. I also mean ideological closeness. Those democracies that see the world in the same way as we do, including Canada, the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland, Germany, other European countries. And then we try together to do everything in our power to ensure that this world order favors our freedom. Overall, we have managed this quite well so far," Vseviov said.

Vseviov denied that European nations deploying troops to Greenland, often in small numbers and for short periods of time was done to deter the U.S. and were pre-planned exercises.

"Those exercises were planned earlier. In fact, NATO conducts exercises all the time, everywhere; it's just that some exercises take on this kind of significance," he said.

Estonia should not focus on hoping whether the U.S. will come to its aid if needed, but rather concentrate on practical actions, Vseviov also said.

"Ensuring security and independence in this country here cannot take place only on this country's territory. We are too small for that. In order for it to be possible to maintain a free country here, a freedom-supporting international situation is needed. An international order. We must build such an international order, as much as we are able."

President Trump on Wednesday posted on his social media account that: "We have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region."

"This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO nations," Trump added.

The BBC reported that Trump has apparently backed down on earlier threats to impose a 10 percent tariff on goods imported to the U.S. from several European countries from the start of next month, to rise to 25 percent in June if a Greenland deal amenable to the Trump administration had not been met.

Editor's note: The 'Esimene stuudio' interview with Jonatan Vseviov was conducted before Trump's announcement that a framework for a future deal had been made.

