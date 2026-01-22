Ministry plans migration, integration coverage training for journalists

The Ministry of Culture is planning a largely EU-funded training program to improve how local journalists cover migration and integration, weekly paper Eesti Ekspress writes.

The ministry is seeking a trainer for the €315,000 program through a public procurement, Eesti Ekspress reported (link in Estonian). The program is aimed primarily at journalists working for municipal, city and county newspapers, though local government communications staff are also included.

Up to 250 people are expected to take part, said Maria Aasma, an adviser at the ministry's Cultural Diversity Department.

"Communities are becoming increasingly diverse," Aasma said, adding that even if migration is not yet a pressing issue in some smaller towns, "it may be topical ten years from now."

The document says the goal is to boost knowledge, build skills and influence attitudes, and while migration must remain the core focus, Aasma said the project also offers a chance to bolster practical journalism skills at local outlets.

Alongside migration coverage, the ministry sees room for training in areas such as AI and digital tools, reporting techniques and source criticism, where it believes local journalists need additional support.

Under the procurement terms, the specific content of the training will be agreed between the ministry and the winning bidder.

Measuring outcomes will be difficult, Aasma acknowledged, but the main goal is raising awareness, not producing easily quantifiable results.

About 75 percent of the funding would come from the EU, with Estonia's contribution capped at under €70,000.

