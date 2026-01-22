X!

Ministry plans migration, integration coverage training for journalists

News
Stack of Estonian newspapers. Photo is illustrative.
Stack of Estonian newspapers. Photo is illustrative. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The Ministry of Culture is planning a largely EU-funded training program to improve how local journalists cover migration and integration, weekly paper Eesti Ekspress writes.

The ministry is seeking a trainer for the €315,000 program through a public procurement, Eesti Ekspress reported (link in Estonian). The program is aimed primarily at journalists working for municipal, city and county newspapers, though local government communications staff are also included.

Up to 250 people are expected to take part, said Maria Aasma, an adviser at the ministry's Cultural Diversity Department.

"Communities are becoming increasingly diverse," Aasma said, adding that even if migration is not yet a pressing issue in some smaller towns, "it may be topical ten years from now."

The document says the goal is to boost knowledge, build skills and influence attitudes, and while migration must remain the core focus, Aasma said the project also offers a chance to bolster practical journalism skills at local outlets.

Alongside migration coverage, the ministry sees room for training in areas such as AI and digital tools, reporting techniques and source criticism, where it believes local journalists need additional support.

Under the procurement terms, the specific content of the training will be agreed between the ministry and the winning bidder.

Measuring outcomes will be difficult, Aasma acknowledged, but the main goal is raising awareness, not producing easily quantifiable results.

About 75 percent of the funding would come from the EU, with Estonia's contribution capped at under €70,000.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:13

Pärnu wants to recreate 1930s city center bridge

12:41

South Estonian company testing panels for Rail Baltica's Ülemiste terminal

12:09

Ministry plans migration, integration coverage training for journalists

11:40

Mark Lajal loses 3-hour epic against former world No. 39

11:21

MP: There is too much 'sky is falling' panic over Trump in Estonia

11:12

Savings and loan associations say new rules are a death knell to the sector

10:39

Minister in Davos: Trump speech mainly for the benefit of a US audience

09:58

Pharmacists and doctors notice uptick in scabies cases

09:31

MFA official: Estonia in its best position yet to enter 'transitional era'

09:05

Telia drops HBO streaming from TV package

be prepared!

Most Read articles

21.01

Security guard working on Estonia's border passed information to Russia's FSB

20.01

Marek Tamm: Is it possible to become an Estonian?

20.01

Estonian comic Ari Matti Mustonen takes Netflix by storm

21.01

Over 20 people evacuated after Tallinn warehouse blaze

21.01

Estonia to decide how much and which kind of long-range air defense to procure

21.01

EKRE leader: I'm glad the old world order is done for

21.01

Largest solar park in Baltics to open in Lääne County this summer

21.01

Former conscripts: Estonian language rule would do more harm than good

21.01

Low birth rate having a positive effect on availability of kindergarten places

21.01

World's largest record company Universal Music to close its Estonian office

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo