Estonia mulls home delivery for over-the-counter medicines

Food delivery companies Bolt and Wolt are working with several ministries to see if it is possible to launch courier services for over-the-counter medicines in Estonia, following in the footsteps of neighboring countries.

Consumer surveys by delivery companies show there is a demand for the fast delivery of pharmacy products, especially over-the-counter medicines.

"Our goal is to find a solution that allows these medicines to be delivered quickly and safely," said Olari Püvi, head of the innovation program Accelerate Estonia, which is participating in the analysis on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

Nele Labi, deputy secretary general of the Ministry of Social Affairs, said better accessibility to over-the-counter medicines would benefit public health as it could reduce the spread of infections. Home delivery would stop sick people from visiting the pharmacy in person.

Medicine. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"Round-the-clock access to over-the-counter medicines without leaving home reduces the need to stockpile excess medications at home and could even reduce the burden on emergency medical services. If courier delivery of over-the-counter medicines works in this form, we hope in the future to extend it to prescription medicines as well," Labi added.

Accelerate Estonia is also conducting analyses for a self-service pharmacy project. It is thought that improving round-the-clock and rapid access to essential over-the-counter medicines could help ease the burden on emergency rooms and ambulance services.

Service already offered in neighboring countries

Medicine delivery by courier is already in use in several countries, including Latvia and Lithuania.

In Estonia, distance selling of over-the-counter medicines is permitted, but the Ministry of Economic Affairs said current regulations do not take into account the pace of real-time courier services. The Medicinal Products Act makes it difficult — or in some cases impossible — to offer such services widely.

"Our goal is not simply to create a new delivery channel, but to improve people's access to essential medicines in situations where it truly helps, such as at night or when going to a pharmacy is difficult. International experience shows that this can be done safely if responsibilities are clearly defined and the handling of medicines complies with requirements," said Püvi.

Bolt and Wolt are also contributing to the analysis and development of the service concept as cooperation partners.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"Bolt Food currently operates in 12 Estonian cities and is prepared to offer fast and safe access to over-the-counter medicines in cooperation with pharmacies," said Jaagup Jalakas, head of Bolt Food Estonia.

Mantas Lomsargas, head of Wolt in the Baltics, said offering courier delivery of over-the-counter medicines would be a natural step in the company's development.

"In many other countries, Wolt has been providing this service for years, and we have developed thoroughly tested processes that ensure safety and compliance with the requirements for handling over-the-counter medicines. These medicines are already available to Wolt customers in all our neighboring countries, including Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, and Sweden," he said.

Concrete proposals for pilot projects and legislative changes will be made based on the analysis being carried out by the public and private sectors.

The subject has been discussed before in Estonia, but politicians and pharmacies did not support the idea.

