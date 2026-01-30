Harsh winter weather tests public transport, utilities and home safety

Estonia's colder-than-average January shows no sign of letting up, as a prolonged spell well below freezing tests public transport and utilities and prompts safety warnings.

Tuuli Taavet, a safety awareness expert with the Estonian Rescue Services Agency, said the biggest immediate risk comes from open-flame heating sources and intensive heating during severe cold.

In very low temperatures, rooms cool faster and people can be tempted to overheat their wood stoves and masonry heaters, she said.

"It's better to let [it] cool for at least eight hours after heating in the morning, and then heat again in the evening once it's cooled," Taavet explained. "That way, you won't damage the heater by overdoing it."

According to the expert, fire risks rise sharply if a heating system is poorly built, worn out, damaged or not properly maintained. She also reminded residents to regularly clear ash from their masonry heaters.

Electric heaters and radiators require careful use as well, and Taavet warned against overloading home electrical systems when running multiple heating devices at once.

Frozen pipes are another cold-weather problem. "To prevent pipes from freezing in cold weather, it's worth wrapping them with additional insulation," Taavet recommended.

If your pipes have frozen, she urges against using blowtorches or other open flames to thaw them.

"Use heating cables or fan heaters instead," she said.

The expert also stressed that every home must have a properly installed and working smoke detector, and that homes with wood- or gas-fired heating appliances need a working carbon monoxide detector as well.

Road crews hope steady cold continues

Jarmo Vooglaine, head of the Transport Administration's Road Maintenance and Traffic Management Unit, said winter road maintenance in Estonia costs about €22 million a year.

A long stretch of stable subzero temperatures doesn't automatically increase costs, he said, because winter road maintenance is priced as a package that includes snow and ice removal.

Even so, he added, extreme cold affects equipment, fuel use and hydraulics.

From a road maintenance perspective, the best-case scenario is early, steady winter weather, Vooglaine said, with cold and snow arriving in November "and lasting until the spring thaw in February or March."

Problems start to arise when temperatures fluctuate, or during heavy snow, freezing rain and blizzardlike conditions.

"At very low temperatures, below -10 degrees Celsius, the effectiveness of conventional anti-icing treatments decreases significantly," Vooglaine said. In those conditions, crews rely more on plowing, snow removal and abrasive treatments.

Road conditions throughout the country are monitored continuously through patrol drives by the Transport Administration and its partners.

Water systems feel the strain

Tallinna Vesi communications chief Kristiina Tamberg said residents of the capital shouldn't expect a repeat of the New Year's water outages anytime soon.

Those disruptions were caused by a rare mix of intense needle ice and unusually high water use they couldn't have possibly predicted, she explained. Tallinn's main water source, Lake Ülemiste, is now covered by a layer of protective ice, so intake and treatment are now running smoothly.

Still, the city's more than 3,000 kilometers of pipes are vulnerable to cold.

"The most critical time is during rapid temperature changes," Tamberg said. Sudden cold snaps or quick thaws are most likely to trigger water system failures.

Expect delays on public transport

Rasmus Saks, head of transport at the City of Tallinn-owned transport company AS Tallinna Linnatransport (TLT), said the ongoing deep freeze is affecting public transport across the city.

Snow and ice can accumulate on tram tracks and switches, forcing drivers to leave the cab and clear them manually.

"This is a normal part of tram operations, and winter increases that need," he said, adding these clearing efforts help keep tram tracks safe and functional.

Bus service is mainly slowed by slippery streets and narrowed lanes caused by snow. Drivers must reduce speed and allow longer braking distances, which can affect schedules.

Saks urged passengers to check stop displays and apps for the most accurate real-time arrival information.

Doctors urge common sense

Family doctor Triinu-Mari Ots said harsh winter weather is often less of a factor in the spread of disease than people tend to think.

"When there's an increase in illness in winter, it's not the cold but increased close indoor contact," she said. Many viruses don't thrive in extreme cold either.

Ots advised dressing in layers and protecting exposed skin. Face creams with higher water content can freeze, and hands are especially prone to drying and cracking in the cold.

Older adults should also plan outings to avoid extended periods of exposure outdoors and watch for slippery surfaces, she added.

"Common sense is key, and trust your body's natural defenses," Ots said.

