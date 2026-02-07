Estonian candy shop offers surprising deals on soups and canned vegetables

A candy shop may seem an unlikely place to shop for savory items like soup, but one Estonian shopper discovered surprising deals thanks to the brand's parent company ties.

As many residents still struggle with rising food prices, some have no choice but to trim their grocery lists — cutting back on favorites like chocolate — to make budgets stretch, writes Maaleht.

Mariliis, a mother of three, found that Kalev, best known for its chocolate, also stocks products from other Orkla-owned brands like Põltsamaa and Felix, including canned soups, vegetables, ketchup, pasta sauces and ready meals.

On a recent visit, she scored several jars of pasta sauce for €1.39 each and canned soups for €1.99 — far cheaper than typical grocery store prices.

Pai smoothies nearing expiration were also available at deep discounts, some under €0.50 each, and Mariliis added that shoppers can even find pantry staples like Vilma baking mixes or Selga and Kalev cookies for cheap.

The deals stem from Orkla's shared distribution: items with minor factory defects or approaching expiration are sold at its Kalev candy stores.

