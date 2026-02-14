X!

Narva crowned city with 'Estonia's Biggest Heart' for second year running

News
{{1771052400000 | amCalendar}}
The Valentine's Day heart in Narva.
The Valentine's Day heart in Narva. Source: ERR
News

For the second consecutive year, Narva has won the coveted prize for being the city with "Estonia's Biggest Heart." A record 690 people joined hands to make a heart-shaped human chain in the border town to mark Valentine's Day.

A total of 6,294 people joined the event this year, forming 46 "hearts" in cities across Estonia.

All the top three cities were in Ida-Viru County – Estonia's oft-misunderstood eastern border region.

Following Narva was Kohtla-Järve in second place with 454 participants. Jõhvi claimed third place with 305 people joining together to form its heart-shaped human chain.

In Narva, the aim has been not only to gather as many participants as possible, but also to make the heart perfectly symmetrical.

This year's Narva heart smashed the record set in the border town in 2025, when 489 people took part.

"We ended up with the most technologically advanced heart because we used marking technology with technological equipment. Before we drew the heart, we took aerial photographs of the area with a drone, created an orthophoto plan, drew the outline of the heart in AutoCAD, took some geodetic equipment, came to the site  and marked the heart by points, which is why it turned out perfectly," said drone operator Dmitry Shutov.

 

 

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Nadežda Bersenjova

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:26

Gallery: Estonian Navy divers complete week-long 'ice camp' training

14:32

Narva crowned city with 'Estonia's Biggest Heart' for second year running Updated

14:20

Experts: Estonians underestimate link between alcohol consumption and cancer

13:40

Disqualified Ukrainian skeleton racer speaks at Estonian Olympic Commitee dinner in Munich

13:14

Gallery: Official ice road to Kihnu island set opens Saturday Updated

13:06

Watch: All 12 Eesti Laul 2026 songs on Jupiter Updated

12:45

Buses added to Tartu–Valga route to make up for shortage of trains

11:27

Watch: Eesti Laul 2026 grand final live on ERR Saturday evening Updated

11:07

Martin Mölder: The year of losers

10:30

Estonian students giving new life to coffee grounds and old spoons

be prepared!

Most Read articles

12.02

ISS expels Russian citizen it says planned attack on Estonia

12.02

Estonia's largest cheesemaker files for bankruptcy

12.02

Conscripts with insufficient Estonian language skills to be sent on courses

13.02

Justice chancellor finds Tallinn's PVC ban illegal

13.02

Estonia withdraws ambassador from Georgia amid cooling relations

11.02

Figure skater Aleksandr Selevko shrugs off fall, makes Winter Olympics free skate

08.02

Gallery: Ice road opens between Estonia's biggest islands as cold snap continues

13.02

Work on Estonia's first-ever wine grape variety underway

12.02

Estonia to procure another 12 CAESAR self-propelled howitzers

13.02

Public driving on unofficial ice roads brings major safety concerns

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo