Narva crowned city with 'Estonia's Biggest Heart' for second year running

For the second consecutive year, Narva has won the coveted prize for being the city with "Estonia's Biggest Heart." A record 690 people joined hands to make a heart-shaped human chain in the border town to mark Valentine's Day.

A total of 6,294 people joined the event this year, forming 46 "hearts" in cities across Estonia.

All the top three cities were in Ida-Viru County – Estonia's oft-misunderstood eastern border region.

Following Narva was Kohtla-Järve in second place with 454 participants. Jõhvi claimed third place with 305 people joining together to form its heart-shaped human chain.

In Narva, the aim has been not only to gather as many participants as possible, but also to make the heart perfectly symmetrical.

This year's Narva heart smashed the record set in the border town in 2025, when 489 people took part.

"We ended up with the most technologically advanced heart because we used marking technology with technological equipment. Before we drew the heart, we took aerial photographs of the area with a drone, created an orthophoto plan, drew the outline of the heart in AutoCAD, took some geodetic equipment, came to the site and marked the heart by points, which is why it turned out perfectly," said drone operator Dmitry Shutov.

---

