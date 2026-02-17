Opposition parties criticize foreign minister's Riigikogu speech as too 'sloganistic'

Estonia wholeheartedly supports Ukraine as its security and the integrity of our borders depend on it, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) in his annual foreign policy speech to the Riigikogu. Opposition politicians considered Tsahkna's speech too 'sloganistic' and criticized his attitude toward the president.

According to Tsahkna, foreign policy is undergoing a period of upheaval in which the usual rules are no longer self-evident.

To protect its freedom, Estonia has to be active and have clear priorities. It cannot be abstract, the minister added.

"Peace in Ukraine defines our future security. We must understand very clearly that only pressure on Russia can bring Putin to the negotiating table and change his course. Supporting Ukraine does not only mean helping Ukraine, but also ensuring our own security," Tsahkna said in his Riigikogu address.

Tsahkna added that war and instability in Europe have originated in the so-called gray areas that lie between a free Europe and the rest of the world. For that reason, it is crucial to break the deadlock when it comes to the expansion of both the European Union and NATO.

Marko Mihkelson (Reform), who chairs the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee, also spoke before the Riigikogu on Tuesday. He emphasized that Estonia has to maintain good relations with its allies, including with the United States despite the changing situation there.

"We know how much depends on the actions of the United States, including its military presence, which in the past deterred the Soviet Union and today, deters Russia from attacking NATO. And it must remain that way. However, it is true that this work, including diplomatic activity, is much more complicated now," Mihkelson said.

The Riigikogu opposition parties also believe Ukraine and security to be the most critical issues in foreign policy. However, some MPs believe the foreign minister's speech was too sloganistic and that he had failed to address some other important issues.

"Foreign policy is not just about security; we are also talking about the economic dimension. Right now, all these talks that should be held in the European Commission regarding energy, openness and increasing our competitiveness throughout Europe are also important," said Lauri Laats (Center).

"During Tsahkna's time, there have been a lot of blunders, such as the street politics in Tbilisi, which no foreign minister should have engaged in, and more recently, the arrogance towards the president, who has tried to pursue realistic policies rather than just spouting slogans," said EKRE MP Anti Poolamets.

Margus Tsahkna. Source: Erik Peinar/Riigikogu

"So, unfortunately, our foreign minister has thrown Estonia's foreign policy into a state of imbalance, and the sooner this situation changes, the better," Poolamets added.

At the end of his speech, the foreign minister said that Estonia has to maintain internal unity and present a clear message.

According to Tsahkna, Estonia's foreign policy line has not changed, and unless the president believes otherwise, there is no disagreement on the issue between the two of them.

"Estonia's foreign policy is shaped by the Government of the Republic and coordinated with the Riigikogu, the president and other international relations officials, which is why neither we nor I believe Estonia as a whole, expects anyone to be entitled to go it alone. The foreign minister, the prime minister, and the representatives of the Riigikogu have not acted unilaterally," Tsahkna explained.

When asked by a journalist whether the president wanted Tsahkna to resign as foreign minister, the minister replied: "My suitability for the position of foreign minister can be decided only by the Riigikogu or the prime minister."

